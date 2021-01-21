January 21, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 22

January 21, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Have a Heart, 8-1
(5th) Victory Built, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Heated, 3-1
(3rd) Cantakeitanymore, 6-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Theboyzgalaxy, 4-1
(4th) Strummer, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Doghouse, 7-2
(2nd) Tanners Pride, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Antigone, 4-1
(5th) Isadorable Aida, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Caprichosa, 9-2
(3rd) You Are Awesome, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Lovethatcause, 3-1
(3rd) First Rate, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Krachenwagen, 3-1
(4th) Mavilus, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Neon Dreams, 7-2
(6th) Towering Oak, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Self Taught, 9-2
(3rd) Black Storm, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Almonaster, 4-1
(3rd) Union Appreciation, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Aldo’s Kitten, 7-2
(2nd) Andreas, 6-1

