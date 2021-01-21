Spot Plays Jan. 22

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Have a Heart, 8-1
|(5th) Victory Built, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Heated, 3-1
|(3rd) Cantakeitanymore, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Theboyzgalaxy, 4-1
|(4th) Strummer, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Doghouse, 7-2
|(2nd) Tanners Pride, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Antigone, 4-1
|(5th) Isadorable Aida, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Caprichosa, 9-2
|(3rd) You Are Awesome, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Lovethatcause, 3-1
|(3rd) First Rate, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Krachenwagen, 3-1
|(4th) Mavilus, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Neon Dreams, 7-2
|(6th) Towering Oak, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Self Taught, 9-2
|(3rd) Black Storm, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Almonaster, 4-1
|(3rd) Union Appreciation, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Aldo’s Kitten, 7-2
|(2nd) Andreas, 6-1
