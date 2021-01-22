January 22, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 23

January 22, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Attentive, 10-1
(6th) Captivating Cara, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Single Mom, 3-1
(8th) Just Go With It, 8-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Arm Candy, 7-2
(7th) Citizen West, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Maycee Jo, 3-1
(8th) Outlaw, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Eye of a Jedi, 5-1
(10th) Tide of the Sea, 10-1
Laurel (2nd) All About Audrey, 7-2
(9th) Welling, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Sunny Beast, 3-1
(7th) Paynterbynumbers, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Alex’s Strike, 5-1
(9th) Marion Francis, 3-1
Sam Houston (1st) Twirling Around, 3-1
(6th) Meaningful, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Vantastic, 6-1
(7th) Kneedeepinsnow, 10-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Tommy Tuesday, 8-1
(9th) Preferred Outcome, 7-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Smoothie, 3-1
(4th) Evade, 8-1

