Spot Plays Jan. 24

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Rosey’s Peach, 7-2
|(4th) City Temper, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Betty Joy’s Star, 3-1
|(4th) Hilton Magic, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Kodiaction, 5-1
|(2nd) Vangogo, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Maureenlovesfrank, 3-1
|(3rd) Little Bit Good, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Russeldoingthings, 3-1
|(5th) Federale, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Haydens Havoc, 5-1
|(4th) Midnight Las Vegas, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Noble Contessa, 3-1
|(2nd) Synthesis, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Pasz the Pepper, 5-1
|(3rd) V.I.P. Who, 7-2
