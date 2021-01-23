January 23, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 24

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Rosey’s Peach, 7-2
(4th) City Temper, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Betty Joy’s Star, 3-1
(4th) Hilton Magic, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Kodiaction, 5-1
(2nd) Vangogo, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Maureenlovesfrank, 3-1
(3rd) Little Bit Good, 4-1
Laurel Park (4th) Russeldoingthings, 3-1
(5th) Federale, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Haydens Havoc, 5-1
(4th) Midnight Las Vegas, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Noble Contessa, 3-1
(2nd) Synthesis, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Pasz the Pepper, 5-1
(3rd) V.I.P. Who, 7-2

