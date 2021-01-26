January 26, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 27

January 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Dynaform, 8-1
(5th) Entry Time, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Last Nite Out, 9-2
(2nd) Go Figure, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Rub My Belly, 3-1
(3rd) Heavenly Blessing, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Milwaukee Cat, 6-1
(6th) Close the Case, 9-2
Parx (2nd) New Jersey, 4-1
(4th) Tilsa, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Wind Ridge, 7-2
(3rd) Robin’s Destiny, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Sophisticurl, 6-1
(2nd) Fan Fan, 3-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Shinny, 3-1
(2nd) Tapit at Midnight, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions