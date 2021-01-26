Spot Plays Jan. 27

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Dynaform, 8-1
|(5th) Entry Time, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Last Nite Out, 9-2
|(2nd) Go Figure, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Rub My Belly, 3-1
|(3rd) Heavenly Blessing, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Milwaukee Cat, 6-1
|(6th) Close the Case, 9-2
|Parx
|(2nd) New Jersey, 4-1
|(4th) Tilsa, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Wind Ridge, 7-2
|(3rd) Robin’s Destiny, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Sophisticurl, 6-1
|(2nd) Fan Fan, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Shinny, 3-1
|(2nd) Tapit at Midnight, 6-1
