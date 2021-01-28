January 28, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 29

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Ifihadachance, 7-2
(6th) Somebody, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Dial Emma Reilly, 4-1
(4th) Smokin Hot Factor, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Crazy Good, 4-1
(5th) Margie’s Money, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Herdsman, 3-1
(3rd) Marks Whats Mine, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) The Spider, 4-1
(4th) Liams Star, 8-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Pirate’s Palace, 3-1
(5th) Inject the Light, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Capture a Victory, 5-1
(2nd) Flaming, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Southside Warrior, 4-1
(4th) Silver Glen, 4-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Winter Wolf, 6-1
(5th) Mucho Dinero, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Moments to Saver, 5-1
(3rd) Classical Magic, 7-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Tiparillo, 5-1
(4th) Blue Lizzy, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Bless the Kitten, 7-2
(2nd) Inheritthewind, 4-1

