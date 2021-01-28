Spot Plays Jan. 29

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Ifihadachance, 7-2
|(6th) Somebody, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Dial Emma Reilly, 4-1
|(4th) Smokin Hot Factor, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Crazy Good, 4-1
|(5th) Margie’s Money, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Herdsman, 3-1
|(3rd) Marks Whats Mine, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) The Spider, 4-1
|(4th) Liams Star, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Pirate’s Palace, 3-1
|(5th) Inject the Light, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Capture a Victory, 5-1
|(2nd) Flaming, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Southside Warrior, 4-1
|(4th) Silver Glen, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Winter Wolf, 6-1
|(5th) Mucho Dinero, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Moments to Saver, 5-1
|(3rd) Classical Magic, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Tiparillo, 5-1
|(4th) Blue Lizzy, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Bless the Kitten, 7-2
|(2nd) Inheritthewind, 4-1
