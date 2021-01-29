January 29, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 30

January 29, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Know It All Red, 9-2
(6th) Tale of Mist, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Pimm and Proper, 7-2
(8th) Afandi, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Big Nick, 7-2
(8th) Lemon Kick, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Whispering Flame, 8-1
(6th) Persuasive Lips, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (7th) Action Jackson, 9-2
(12th) Fig Jelly, 6-1
Laurel (2nd) Vibrancy, 3-1
(6th) Scamper Along, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Say Hey Kid, 3-1
(8th) At First Blush, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Caribbean, 9-2
(6th) Many Sweet Treats, 10-1
Sam Houston (5th) Love My Honey, 4-1
(10th) Carbis Bay, 6-1
Santa Anita (7th) Hot Rod Charlie, 3-1
(8th) Sabuda, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Rock the Park, 6-1
(7th) Dreaming of Seville, 8-1
Turfway Park (1st) Osprey Court, 7-2
(6th) Screenwriter, 3-1

