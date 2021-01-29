Spot Plays Jan. 30

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Know It All Red, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Tale of Mist, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Pimm and Proper, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Afandi, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(1st) Big Nick, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Lemon Kick, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Whispering Flame, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Persuasive Lips, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(7th) Action Jackson, 9-2
|
|
|(12th) Fig Jelly, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) Vibrancy, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Scamper Along, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(3rd) Say Hey Kid, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) At First Blush, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(3rd) Caribbean, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Many Sweet Treats, 10-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(5th) Love My Honey, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Carbis Bay, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(7th) Hot Rod Charlie, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Sabuda, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Rock the Park, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Dreaming of Seville, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(1st) Osprey Court, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Screenwriter, 3-1
Leave a Reply