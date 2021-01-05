January 5, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 6

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Happy Freedom, 7-2
(6th) Flashy Ready Rick, 10-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Infinite Ppurgatory, 9-2
(8th) Alluring Actor, 10-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Creative Legacy, 4-1
(4th) Days of Glory, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Stirling Drive, 8-1
(6th) Dem a Wonder, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Repair the World, 3-1
(8th) Queen Air, 7-2
Parx Racing (5th) El Fenomeno, 6-1
(6th) Ryan’s Cat, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Jump Back Jack, 9-2
(9th) Westward Look, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) River Jumper, 7-2
(5th) Lady Robin, 5-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Sonic Burn, 6-1
(4th) American Violet, 10-1

