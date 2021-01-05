Spot Plays Jan. 6

|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Happy Freedom, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Flashy Ready Rick, 10-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(2nd) Infinite Ppurgatory, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Alluring Actor, 10-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(2nd) Creative Legacy, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Days of Glory, 7-2
| Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Stirling Drive, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Dem a Wonder, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(3rd) Repair the World, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Queen Air, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|
|(5th) El Fenomeno, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Ryan’s Cat, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(1st) Jump Back Jack, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Westward Look, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(4th) River Jumper, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Lady Robin, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(2nd) Sonic Burn, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) American Violet, 10-1
Leave a Reply