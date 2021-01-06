January 6, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 7

January 6, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (7th) Someday Jones, 3-1
(8th) Brees Bayou, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Great Cause, 7-2
(6th) Dudes Pick, 10-1
Delta Downs (1st) Catch This Star, 4-1
(4th) Devils Halo, 3-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Glance, 9-2
(6th) Foreestdungone, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Trinni John, 5-1
(7th) Nantucket Red, 6-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Banze No Oeste, 5-1
(8th) All American Hero, 4-1
Turfway Park (3rd) English Tide, 6-1
(6th) Murry Spur, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions