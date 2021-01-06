Spot Plays Jan. 7

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(7th) Someday Jones, 3-1
|(8th) Brees Bayou, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Great Cause, 7-2
|(6th) Dudes Pick, 10-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Catch This Star, 4-1
|(4th) Devils Halo, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(5th) Glance, 9-2
|(6th) Foreestdungone, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Trinni John, 5-1
|(7th) Nantucket Red, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Banze No Oeste, 5-1
|(8th) All American Hero, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) English Tide, 6-1
|(6th) Murry Spur, 8-1
