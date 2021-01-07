Spot Plays Jan. 8

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Beatthatflew, 9-2
|(8th) Time to Testify, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Whose That Lady, 5-1
|(9th) Bermondsey, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Dreaming of Carats, 9-2
|(8th) Ceant, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Top Boss, 3-1
|(10th) Tiz Tact Toe, 10-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Cohodes, 3-1
|(7th) All About Audrey, 4-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Biff, 9-2
|(8th) Spin Cycle, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Golden Lullabye, 6-1
|(6th) Someone Said So, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Agreetodisagree, 4-1
|(6th) Rolinga, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Sidepocket Bet, 7-2
|(8th) Kalu, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Moms Favorite, 10-1
|(8th) Norwegian, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Bakwena, 9-2
|(7th) Perfection Cat, 7-2
