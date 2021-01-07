January 7, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 8

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Beatthatflew, 9-2
(8th) Time to Testify, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Whose That Lady, 5-1
(9th) Bermondsey, 8-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Dreaming of Carats, 9-2
(8th) Ceant, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (5th) Top Boss, 3-1
(10th) Tiz Tact Toe, 10-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Cohodes, 3-1
(7th) All About Audrey, 4-1
Penn National (3rd) Biff, 9-2
(8th) Spin Cycle, 3-1
Sam Houston (4th) Golden Lullabye, 6-1
(6th) Someone Said So, 8-1
Santa Anita (4th) Agreetodisagree, 4-1
(6th) Rolinga, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Sidepocket Bet, 7-2
(8th) Kalu, 9-2
Turf Paradise (6th) Moms Favorite, 10-1
(8th) Norwegian, 5-1
Turfway Park (5th) Bakwena, 9-2
(7th) Perfection Cat, 7-2

