January 8, 2021

Spot Plays Jan. 9

January 8, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Delaware Destiny, 6-1
(7th) Jake Rocks, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Grecian Admiral, 6-1
(6th) Nicaloe, 10-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Taken Back, 7-2
(8th) Lord Dragon, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Cowtown, 3-1
(11th) Time Sensitive, 7-2
Laurel (1st) Song of Honor, 3-1
(9th) Caprichosa, 10-1
Mahoning Valley (6th) Romantic Jewel, 4-1
(8th) Awesome Ox, 4-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Sardabling, 4-1
(9th) Bourbon Cowboy, 7-2
Santa Anita (5th) Cover Version, 4-1
(6th) Stone’s River, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Beachside Bunny, 3-1
(8th) Omnia, 8-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Dilettante, 8-1
(8th) Sway My Way, 7-2

