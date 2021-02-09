February 9, 2021

Essential Quality, Life Is Good lead Pool 3 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

February 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Kentucky Derby, Racing News 0

Essential Quality posted a convincing debut win at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5 (c) Coady Photography

Champion two-year-old male Essential Quality and unbeaten Sham S. (G3) winner Life Is Good are expected to compete for favoritism among individual betting interests in Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager, which kicks off its three-day run on Friday.

Oddsmaker Mike Battaglia has pegged both colts at 8-1, the shortest price among 23 three-year-olds listed. The pari-mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” (No. 24) is the overall 7-2 morning line favorite.

Pool 3 opens Friday at noon (ET) and closes Sunday at 6 p.m. Wagers can be placed online at www.TwinSpires.com.

Essential Quality will open his sophomore season in Monday’s Southwest S. (G3) at Oaklawn Park. Life Is Good is being pointed to March 6 San Felipe S. (G2) at Santa Anita.

Life Is Good is among a quartet for six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, who also has Concert Tour, Freedom Fighter, and Medina Spirit in Pool 3.

Saturday’s Risen Star S. (G2) at Fair Grounds includes Keepmeinmind, Mandaloun, Midnight Bourbon, and Mandaloun from Pool 3.

1. Caddo River 12-1
2. Candy Man Rocket 20-1
3. Concert Tour 20-1
4. Dream Shake 20-1
5. Essential Quality 8-1
6. Fire At Will 50-1
7. Freedom Fighter 20-1
8. Greatest Honour 15-1
9. Highly Motivated 20-1
10. Hot Rod Charlie 20-1
11. Jackie’s Warrior 30-1
12. Keepmeinmind 20-1
13. Life Is Good 8-1
14. Mandaloun 30-1
15. Medina’s Spirit 20-1
16. Midnight Bourbon 30-1
17. Nova Rags 30-1
18. Prevalence 20-1
19. Risk Taking 15-1
20. Roman Centurian 30-1
21. Senor Buscador 30-1
22. Swiftsure 30-1
23. The Great One 20-1
24. All Other 3-Year-Olds 7-2

