Gulfstream Park At a Glance Feb. 15

TRACK BIAS MEET(12/02 – 02/14)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 105 33% E Rail/Ins 7.0fDirt 26 27% E Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 86 30% E Rail 1 1/16mDirt 11 27% S Rail Turf Sprint 113 36% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 184 24% E Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(02/08 – 02/14)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 9 22% E/P Outside 7.0fDirt 3 67% P Rail 1 MileDirt 8 13% E/P Inside 1 1/16mDirt 1 0% E/P Middle Turf Sprint 10 40% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 20 35% E Middle