Gulfstream Park At a Glance Feb. 15

|GULFSTREAM PARK AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 5.32 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 35%, Favorite Itm%: 69%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Quinella
|48.56
|Exacta
|86.29
|Daily Double
|87.62
|Trifecta
|539.15
|Pick 3
|642.36
|Superfecta
|3,472.42
|Pick 4
|6,380.95
|Pick 5
|22,825.26
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|192,091.18
|Super High Five
|5,852.46
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’20-‘ 21
Win%
|Pletcher Todd A.
|25
|9
|4
|2
|3.98
|6
|22%
|Mott William I.
|9
|4
|1
|1
|2.16
|2
|17%
|O’Connell Kathleen
|8
|3
|0
|2
|4.41
|2
|16%
|Baxter Georgina
|9
|3
|0
|0
|7.92
|3
|29%
|McGaughey III Claude R.
|9
|3
|0
|4
|6.17
|0
|23%
|Dwoskin Steven
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10.48
|0
|9%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’20-‘ 21
Win%
|Ortiz, Jr. Irad
|36
|10
|11
|5
|3.60
|7
|24%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’20-‘ 21
Win%
|Breen Kelly J.
|15
|0
|1
|3
|9.05
|6
|19%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’20-‘ 21
Win%
|Reyes Leonel
|19
|0
|2
|3
|26.57
|0
|8%
|Rios Jesus M.
|10
|0
|0
|1
|43.85
|0
|5%
I have 2 books here called “Sire Stats” 2005 and “Track Stats” 2005 and I’m trying to find the newest editions of them. Are you still selling them?
Both publications have been discontinued in book form.