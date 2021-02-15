February 15, 2021

Gulfstream Park At a Glance Feb. 15

February 15, 2021 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 2

GULFSTREAM PARK AT A GLANCE
Avg. Winning Odds: 5.32 – 1
Favorite Win%: 35%, Favorite Itm%: 69%
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Quinella 48.56
Exacta 86.29
Daily Double 87.62
Trifecta 539.15
Pick 3 642.36
Superfecta 3,472.42
Pick 4 6,380.95
Pick 5 22,825.26
Pick 6 Jackpot 192,091.18
Super High Five 5,852.46
TRACK BIAS MEET(12/02 – 02/14)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 105 33% E Rail/Ins
7.0fDirt 26 27% E Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 86 30% E Rail
1 1/16mDirt 11 27% S Rail
Turf Sprint 113 36% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 184 24% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(02/08 – 02/14)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 9 22% E/P Outside
7.0fDirt 3 67% P Rail
1 MileDirt 8 13% E/P Inside
1 1/16mDirt 1 0% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 10 40% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 20 35% E Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
HOT TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Pletcher Todd A. 25 9 4 2 3.98 6 22%
Mott William I. 9 4 1 1 2.16 2 17%
O’Connell Kathleen 8 3 0 2 4.41 2 16%
Baxter Georgina 9 3 0 0 7.92 3 29%
McGaughey III Claude R. 9 3 0 4 6.17 0 23%
Dwoskin Steven 4 2 0 0 10.48 0 9%
HOT JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Ortiz, Jr. Irad 36 10 11 5 3.60 7 24%
COLD TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Breen Kelly J. 15 0 1 3 9.05 6 19%
COLD JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Reyes Leonel 19 0 2 3 26.57 0 8%
Rios Jesus M. 10 0 0 1 43.85 0 5%

Related Articles

2 Comments on Gulfstream Park At a Glance Feb. 15

  1. I have 2 books here called “Sire Stats” 2005 and “Track Stats” 2005 and I’m trying to find the newest editions of them. Are you still selling them?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions