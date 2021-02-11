Leinster, Mischevious Alex head Gulfstream sprint stakes

Gulfstream Park will offer a pair of Saturday stakes for sprinters.

Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G2) – Race 6 (2:34 ET)

Last seen finishing a close third as the favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1), Leinster will be a prohibitive choice among seven runners in the $100,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint S. (G3). Luis Saez retains the mount aboard the six-year-old horse.

Leinster exits a career-best season for Rusty Arnold, recording back-to-back wins in the Shakertown S. (G2) and Woodford S. (G2) prior to the Breeders’ Cup. By Majestic Warrior, the stalker towers over his rivals with triple-digit Brisnet Speed rating in his last three starts.

None of his six challengers in the five-furlong turf sprint are exiting a win, but High Crime posted a front-running allowance triumph two back. The Darren Miller trainee switches back to turf after a failed attempt on the main track, and High Crime will likely show speed with Julien Leparoux.

Harry’s Ontheloose exits a fourth in the Jan. 1 Janus S., and Inter Miami is eligible to challenge for a top three finish if he takes to turf.

Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3) – Race 11 (5:16 p.m. ET)

Multiple Grade 3 winner Mischevious Alex has shown an affinity for Gulfstream, registering a career-best 102 Speed figure for a smashing 3 3/4-length allowance victory on Jan. 10, and the four-year-old is the one to beat in the $100,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint S. (G3) at six furlongs.

Unbeaten from two local appearances, Mischevious Alex also posted a seven-length victory in the Swale S. (G3) last February. Saffie Joseph Jr. now trains the Into Mischief colt, and Irad Ortiz Jr. will be back aboard the three-time stakes winner.

Shivaree carried his speed 1 1/8 miles when second in last year’s Florida Derby (G1), but the four-year-old colt is a two-time Gulfstream stakes winner at Saturday’s distance. Cajun Brother steps up in class in good form following a win in the Jan. 16 Sunshine Sprint S. for Florida-breds.

Stakes-placed Edgemont Road and Wind of Change are also entered.