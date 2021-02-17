Macho Unusual seeks fourth straight Santa Anita turf stakes in Buena Vista

Buena Vista (G2) – Race 7 (6:30 p.m. ET)

Macho Unusual has shown an affinity for Santa Anita’s turf, winning her last three attempts at the Arcadia, California venue over graded rivals, and the five-year-old mare will be the one to beat in Saturday’s $200,000 Buena Vista S. (G2).

A California-bred daughter of Mucho Macho Man, Mucho Unusual will meet nine opponents in the mile turf affair. She earned her first Grade 1 tally when leading wire-to-wire in the Rodeo Drive S. (G1) at Santa Anita in late September.

Following an unplaced effort in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1), Mucho Unusual rebounded with a victory in the Robert J. Frankel S. (G3) in late December, and the bay mare exits a comfortable score at odds-on in the Jan. 18 Megahertz S. (G3). Abel Cedillo picks up the mount for Tim Yakteen.

Red Lark will try to improve upon a fourth in the American Oaks (G1) in late December. Winner of the Del Mar Oaks (G1) three back, the Paddy Gallagher-trained filly will keep Drayden Van Dyke in the irons.

Nasty will enter on the upswing for Richard Baltas, winning the Lady Shamrock S. on Santa Anita’s opening-day. Ricardo Gonzalez is back up on the four-year-old Street Sense filly.

Other runners include Grade 3 winner Warren’s Showtime, who stretches back out after a third in the Sunshine Millions Filly and Turf Sprint S.; American Oaks runner-up Going to Vegas; Charmaine’s Mia, who stretches to two turns off a win in the Las Cienegas S. (G3); and Megahertz runner-up Sedamar.