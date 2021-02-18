Mrs. Danvers back for Royal Delta

Royal Delta (G3) – Race 11 (5:16 p.m. ET)

Mrs. Danvers stylishly concluded her sophomore season, posting a 6 1/4-length victory in the Comely S. (G3) at Aqueduct, and the Shug McGaughey-trained filly will open her four-year-old campaign against seven rivals in Saturday’s $100,000 Royal Delta S. (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

A Joseph Allen homebred daughter of Tapit, Mrs. Danvers will return from the 85-day layoff with a two-race win streak, defeating entry-level allowance foes at Belmont Park in late October and romping in the 1 1/8-mile Comely a month later.

After leading wire-to-wire last time, the gray lass figures to revert to stalking tactics in the 1 1/16-mile Royal Delta. Mrs. Danvers has been installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite with Jose Ortiz.

Eres Tu comes next on the morning line at 3-1. Since returning from a 19-month layoff last October, the five-year-old mare has won three straight for Arnaud Delacour, including tallies in the Allaire duPont S. (G3) and Thirty Eight Go Go S. at Laurel Park. Leading rider Irad Ortiz Jr. picks up the mount on the daughter of Malibu Moon.

Gibberish faces a class check with a three-race win skein in tow, most recently taking the Treasure Chest S. at Delta Downs in late November. The Saffie Joseph-trained filly promises to show speed from her inside post with Tyler Gaffalione. Bajan Girl, who exits a third in Dec. 12 Rampart S. (G3), should also add to the pace. Junior Alvarado rides the speedster for Rohan Crichton.

Other runners include last-out allowance scorers Hallawallah and High Regard. Rampart runner-up Dream Marie and Grade 3-placed Queen Nekia complete the field.