Mystic Guide overcomes wide trip to romp in Razorback

Perched very wide throughout Saturday’s $600,000 Razorback H. (G3), Mystic Guide showed no ill effects from that trip when drawing well clear of his rivals to win the 1 1/16-mile feature at Oaklawn Park by six lengths in his first start of the 2021 season.

The 2-1 second choice in a field of seven, Mystic Guide was four-to-five wide down the backside, but proved to have plenty left in the tank turning for home when surging past long-time leader Hunka Burning Love. Under Luis Saez, the Godolphin homebred finished up in 1:44.33 over a sloppy track.

Trained by Mike Stidham, Mystic Guide paid $6.40. Silver Prospector finished second by 1 1/4 lengths over 7-5 favorite Owendale. Completing the order of finish were Hunka Burning Love, Rated R Superstar, Long Range Toddy, and Mailman Money.

“We have so many good options after a race like that,” Stidham said. “The (Dubai) World Cup (G1) is a possibility, and if not the New Orleans (Classic [G2]). Those kind of races are the ones we’ll be thinking about.”

This was the second stakes win for Mystic Guide, who captured the Jim Dandy (G2) at Saratoga on Sept. 5, the same the Kentucky Derby (G1) was run. Book-ending that performance were his two other stakes attempts, a third in the Peter (G3) at Saratoga in July and a close second-place fun behind fellow three-year-old Happy Saver in the Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) in October. His record now stands at 7-3-2-2, $553,200.

By Ghostzapper, Mystic Guide was reared by Music Note, a multiple Grade 1-winning daughter of A.P. Indy who is a half-sister to Grade 1 heroine Musical Chimes. Mystic Guide’s third dam was It’s in the Air, the co-champion juvenile filly of 1978.

Spring Fever S.

Another impressive victory off the bench was record by Kimari, who rallied from off the pace to dominate the $200,000 Spring Fever S. for fillies and mares in her first outing since September.

Fourth down the backside as Amy’s Challenge carved out the fractions, Kimari made a four-wide move around the turn, easily made the lead approaching the furlong pole, and won under minimal urging by 4 1/4 lengths. The final time for 5 1/2 furlongs was 1:04.07.

Owned by Ten Broeck Farm and trained by Wesley Ward, Kimari paid $3.40. Casual finished second by two lengths over Shesomajestic, with former Spring Fever winner Amy’s Challenge a weakening fourth.

Kimari has now won five of nine starts, including the Bolton Landing S. and Indian Summer S. on turf as a juvenile and last year’s Purple Mountain S. at Oaklawn last year. She’s twice placed in visits to Royal Ascot, finishing second in the 2019 Queen Mary (G2) and against the boys last summer in the Commonwealth Cup (G1). She had been the beaten favorite when last seen in the Music City S. at Kentucky Downs, finishing third.