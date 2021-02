North American Allowance Results Feb. 10

MVR, 1ST, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 2-10.

1—

WHO DAT MO, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Carly’s City, by Carson City. ($15,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Khadeem Galloway, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), T-Thomas E. Jones, Sr., J-Sonny Leon, $18,300.

4—

Honor the D, g, 6, To Honor and Serve–Cryston, by Woodman. ($30,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-C Louis Bates, B-Carmen Pecord (OH), $6,100.

7—

Gift of Oak, g, 5, Giant Oak–Huttig, by Richter Scale. O-Friess, Linda, Bookman, Donald, and Hayes, Joann, B-Donald Bookman & Linda Friess (OH), $3,050.