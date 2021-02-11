North American Allowance Results Feb. 11

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $85,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-11.
|9—
|PALIO FLAG, f, 4, Curlin–Private Ensign, by A.P. Indy. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $51,000.
|5—
|W W Fitzy, m, 5, Well Positioned–Stormy Fitz, by Stormy Atlantic. O-William Stiritz, B-William P Stiritz (IL), $17,000.
|3—
|Sara Sea, m, 5, Tiznow–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (my)
|OP, 9TH, ALW, $84,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-11.
|1—
|TWILIGHT BLUE, c, 3, Air Force Blue–Lily the Pink, by Rahy. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Francisco Arrieta, $50,400.
|5—
|Riptide Rock, g, 3, Point of Entry–Irish Influence, by Stephen Got Even. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $16,800.
|9—
|Woodhouse, c, 3, Speightstown–Magical Dream, by Malibu Moon. ($285,000 ’18 KEENOV; $35,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Samuel F Henderson, B-Blue Heaven Farm, LLC (KY), $8,400.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (my)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $45,400, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 2-11.
|7—
|CHURN N BURN, g, 4, Liam’s Map–Swirls, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). ($150,000 ’17 KEENOV; $255,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Double K, LLC (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $26,400.
|1—
|Shamrocket, c, 4, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $10,200.
|8—
|Small Hope, g, 6, Treasure Beach (GB)–Sampler, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($20,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Two Rivers Racing Stable LLC, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 2:25 3/5 (fm)
|HOU, 7TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 2-10.
|4—
|GRAB THE MUNNY, g, 5, Munnings–Ghoststone, by Ghostzapper. ($40,000 ’17 BESAUG). O-Blue and Gold Racing, B-Dye Racing & Praz Racing Stable (CA), T-Scott E. Young, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $22,680.
|6—
|J C’s Nightcap, g, 7, Mr. Nightlinger–One O Seven, by Vice Regent. ($10,000 ’14 TEXOCT; $22,000 2016 TEXAPR). O-J C Racing Stable, B-Dan W McGough (TX), $7,560.
|1—
|Verrazano First, g, 4, Verrazano–Nora in the Sky, by Sky Mesa. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Frank Mancari (IL), $4,158.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|DED, 2ND, AOC, $37,370, 4YO/UP, 5F, 2-11.
|8—
|WILD BERT, g, 7, Time Bandit–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Gerald L Averett, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), T-Ronnie Averett, J-Diego Saenz, $22,800.
|7—
|I Want a Picture, g, 6, Redding Colliery–Bond’s Babe, by Johannesburg. ($3,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $40,000 2017 TEXAPR). O-Geral Dewitt, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $7,600.
|6—
|Half Again, g, 4, Half Ours–Brown Eyed Baby, by Mineshaft. O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-Paul Pruett & Simon Winston (LA), $4,180.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (my)
|PEN, 9TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-10.
|3—
|MESSY BAKER, g, 5, Weigelia–Runs Like L, by Sunday Break (JPN). O-Fresh Start Racing Stable, B-Melissa Houghton (PA), T-Ryan Beattie, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $18,960.
|4—
|A T M Awesome, g, 4, Awesome of Course–A T M Melody, by Sultry Song. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), $6,320.
|2—
|Baby Bull, g, 4, Bullsbay–Ovidienne, by Successful Appeal. O-Shirley A Lojeski, B-Shirley Lojeski (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:48 (ft)
|DED, 9TH, ALW, $31,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 2-11.
|5—
|SHI O’SHI, f, 4, Daredevil–Who Is Camille, by Dixie Union. ($105,000 ’17 KEENOV; $50,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Diego Saenz, $18,600.
|9—
|Majestic Edge, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Ponya, by E Dubai. ($50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $42,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-C Kidder & N Cole (KY), $6,200.
|4—
|Smokin Hot Momma, m, 6, Midshipman–Gold Bowl, by Seeking the Gold. ($35,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Anthony Kelzenberg, B-Zeke Kobak (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:00 (sy)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $29,000, 3YO, F, 4 1/2F, 2-11.
|1—
|PEPPA STARR, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Great Crowd, by Great Notion. O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-W O Carlisle Jr & John C Carlisle (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Carlos J. Delgado, $17,980.
|3—
|Talent Expected, f, 3, Prospective–Talent N Passion, by City Place. O-Dennis P Finger, B-Dennis Paul Finger (WV), $5,800.
|2—
|Juba’s House, f, 3, Juba–My House, by Flower Alley. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: :52 3/5 (my)
|TUP, 7TH, ALW, $23,500, 3YO, 7 1/2FT, 2-11.
|1—
|SEBASTIAN’S BOY, g, 3, Raison d’Etat–Calico, by Arch. ($2,200 ’19 KEESEP). O-Esteban Martinez, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Esteban Martinez, J-Alex M. Cruz, $13,987.
|8—
|Don’tpassthepepper, f, 3, Fast Anna–A P Pepper, by A. P. Warrior. O-Roys Mansur, B-Roys Mansur (KY), $4,512.
|9—
|Superduty Justice, c, 3, Danza–Best Practices, by Tough Knight. ($15,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $2,256.
|Winning Time: 1:31 4/5 (fm)
