North American Allowance Results Feb. 15

LRL, 7TH, ALW, $36,050, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 2-15.

1—

FRIEND ME CHARLIE, m, 5, Bandbox–Access to Charlie, by Indian Charlie. O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Xavier Perez, $19,950.

2—

Always Talking, f, 4, Despite the Odds–Talkin Smack, by Not for Love. O-O’Hara, Jr, Robert and Gower, Gwyneth, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & R Larry Johnson (MD), $7,350.

4—

Combat Queen, f, 4, Congrats–Starsonhershoulder, by Quiet American. ($20,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Country Life Farm, B-Dark Hollow Farm & Mr & Mrs Arnold Davidov (MD), $3,850.