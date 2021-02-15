North American Allowance Results Feb. 15

|AQU, 6TH, ALW, $72,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-15.
|1—
|BUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, g, 4, Bustin Stones–Amulay, by It’s No Joke. O-Roddy J Valente, B-R J Valente (NY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $39,600.
|8—
|Notorious Flirt, g, 4, Flatter–Karakorum Elektra, by Freud. O-Linda Rice, B-West End Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $14,400.
|2—
|Leap to Glory, g, 6, Outflanker–Leaping Lady, by Mass Media. O-Brian and Kerry Novak, Inc, B-GeeZee Stable LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 10TH, AOC, $54,370, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-15.
|6—
|MADAM MEENA, f, 4, Include–Good Tidings, by Came Home. O-Michael R Cox, B-Michael R Cox (PA), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $34,400.
|5—
|Tara’s Talent, m, 5, Talent Search–Graemy, by Graeme Hall. O-Hardesty Stables, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $11,480.
|4—
|Gypsy Janie, m, 6, Daaher–Peaceful Splendor, by Honour and Glory. O-Braverman, Paul and Pinch, Timothy, B-Richard J Forbush (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (gd)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $51,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 2-15.
|5—
|FREDA’S SMOOTH AIR, m, 6, Smooth Air–Julia’s Child, by d’Accord. O-Crusaders Stable LLC, B-W J Cameron (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Adam Beschizza, $30,600.
|1—
|Theboyzgalaxy, m, 7, Greeley’s Galaxy–Spark the Nat, by Mr. Sparkles. O-Pendleton Larsen, Jr, B-Robert Stubbs & Ronnie Ward (LA), $10,200.
|2—
|Air Guitar Star, m, 7, Star Guitar–Labadeel, by Forest Wildcat. ($15,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Yovani Munoz, B-Larry Romero (LA), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (sy)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $49,491, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-15.
|4—
|NOMO RON, g, 6, Paynter–Kayla’s Marquee, by Lion Heart. O-James C Wolf, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), T-Anthony Farrior, J-Feargal Lynch, $26,790.
|1—
|Stroll Smokin, g, 6, Stroll–Glackety, by Smoke Glacken. O-No Guts No Glory Farm and Lucky 7 Stables, B-Barak Farm (MD), $12,831.
|3—
|Always Sunshine, g, 9, West Acre–Sunny Again, by Awesome Again. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Gilbert G Campbell (FL), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $42,550, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-14.
|10—
|SHADRACK, g, 5, Gig Harbor–Devilinabaydress, by Tiznow. O-Ray McCanna, B-Ray McCanna (CA), T-Tim McCanna, J-Armando Ayuso, $24,180.
|1—
|Ready Say Go, g, 7, Unusual Heat–Strut Your Stuff, by Bold Badgett. O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, B-Old English Rancho (CA), $8,060.
|8—
|Claim of Passion, g, 5, Acclamation–Passionate, by Vronsky. O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Thompson, Michelle and Thompson, Odes, B-Old English Rancho (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $42,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 2-15.
|6—
|JEROME AVENUE, g, 5, Speightstown–Disturbingly Hot, by Unbridled’s Song. ($170,000 ’17 KEESEP; $170,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Michael V. Pino, J-Ruben Silvera, $24,600.
|10—
|Magic Michael, g, 4, Dramedy–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $8,200.
|7—
|Sambam, g, 4, American Pharoah–Marylebone, by Unbridled’s Song. O-In The Money Racing, B-Chelston (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (gd)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $36,050, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 2-15.
|1—
|FRIEND ME CHARLIE, m, 5, Bandbox–Access to Charlie, by Indian Charlie. O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Xavier Perez, $19,950.
|2—
|Always Talking, f, 4, Despite the Odds–Talkin Smack, by Not for Love. O-O’Hara, Jr, Robert and Gower, Gwyneth, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & R Larry Johnson (MD), $7,350.
|4—
|Combat Queen, f, 4, Congrats–Starsonhershoulder, by Quiet American. ($20,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Country Life Farm, B-Dark Hollow Farm & Mr & Mrs Arnold Davidov (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (sy)
|MVR, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 2-15.
|7—
|SWEET LEMON DROP, g, 3, Mobil–Lemonesque, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Samuel Klein, Jr, LLC and Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $17,400.
|3—
|Run Bubba Run, g, 3, Tidal Volume–Positive Thinker, by Storm Boot. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $5,800.
|2—
|Reinvestedinterest, c, 4, Kettle Corn–Take Interest, by More Than Ready. O-SAB NC Stable, B-Jaroslav Gold (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (ft)
