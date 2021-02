North American Allowance Results Feb. 16

FG, 4TH, AOC, $51,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 2-16.

11—

GUITAR TRIBUTE, g, 4, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Santo Sanjur, $30,600.

1A—

Payday Too, g, 6, Jimmy Creed–Save My Place, by Out of Place. ($35,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Allen Cassedy, B-Steve Holliday (LA), $10,200.

15—

City Park, g, 4, Temple City–American Kitty, by Tale of the Cat. O-Diamond Racing, Inc, B-Warran Harang (LA), $5,610.