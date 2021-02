North American Allowance Results Feb. 18

PRX, 10TH, ALW, $42,010, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-17.

7—

LA WAUN, g, 6, The Pamplemousse–Lucky Leah, by Kentucky Lucky. O-Parker, John E and Pimentel, Mike, B-Remmah Racing, Inc (CA), T-Ernesto Padilla-Preciado, J-Jeremy Laprida, $24,000.

1—

Ark in the Dark, h, 6, Midnight Lute–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($95,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Top Notch Racing, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), $8,000.

8—

Screen Saver, g, 5, Albert the Great–Touch Screen, by Bandini. O-R and L Racing, B-Rick Molineaux (PA), $6,160.