North American Allowance Results Feb. 19

FG, 6TH, AOC, $52,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 2-19.

8—

LUCK OF THE DRAW, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Queen of War, by War Front. ($32,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-LA Bred Equine Enterprises (LA), T-Matt A. Shirer, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $31,200.

5—

Stuck in Vegas, g, 6, Bind–Oh Whata Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-World War IV Racing & Rebel Tide Racing LLC (LA), $10,400.

10—

The Mo U No, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Zippity Goomba, by City Zip. O-Pendleton Larsen, Jr, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $5,720.