North American Allowance Results Feb. 2

TUP, 4TH, ALW, $17,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-2.

6—

PRINCESS OF CAIRO, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Lovely Cool, by Indian Charlie. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Mark DeDomenico LLC and North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, Inc, B-Bret Jones (KY), T-Sandi Gann, J-Scott A. Stevens, $10,633.

1—

Wise Rachel, f, 4, English Channel–Wise Impression, by Smarty Jones. ($7,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Quinn Howey, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $3,430.

3—

Flying to the Line, m, 5, Boisterous–Sky Diver, by Tale of the Cat. O-Stable H M A, B-Gary Barber (CA), $1,715.