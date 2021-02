North American Allowance Results Feb. 20

FG, 1ST, AOC, $51,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 2-20.

9—

READY FOR CHANGE, f, 4, More Than Ready–Single Solution, by Flatter. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), T-Neil L. Pessin, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $30,600.

4—

Lady Anna, f, 4, Into Mischief–Race Hunter, by Dixie Union. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Backstretch Farms, Inc, B-Albaugh Family Stables LLC (KY), $10,200.

3—

Seven Jewels, m, 5, Big Brown–Falling Star, by Too Much Bling. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Norvin Maldonado, B-W S Farish (NY), $5,610.