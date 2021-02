North American Allowance Results Feb. 21

GP, 8TH, AOC, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 2-21.

GOTTA GO MO, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Hard to Stay Notgo, by More Than Ready. ($425,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Esler, Kristen L, Esler, Matt and Morton, Tobey L, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Luis Saez, $24,000.

Awsum Roar, m, 7, In Summation–City Roar, by Carson City. O-Imaginary Stables, Mairone, Louis and Pinto, Carmen, B-Thomas Moore (NY), $8,800.

Dance Or Stroll, m, 6, Stroll–Dancinginthecity, by City Zip. O-Roger Simons, Jr, B-Barak Farm (MD), $4,400.