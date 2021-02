North American Allowance Results Feb. 23

TUP, 4TH, ALW, $16,500, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 2-23.

2—

QUATRO, f, 3, Mr. Gold Mover–Quell, by Look See. O-Driggers, Robert M and Ivey, Ben Lee, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), T-Simon J. Buechler, J-Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr., $9,923.

8—

Sacagewea, f, 3, Indian Evening–Red Rachel, by Tavasco. O-George Todaro, B-George Todaro (CA), $3,201.

5—

Tiz Tenacious, f, 3, Tiznow–Miss Major, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($7,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Woolley, Jr, Bennie L, Cathey, Mitchell W and Masek, James D, B-Waymore LLC (KY), $1,601.