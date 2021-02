North American Allowance Results Feb. 25

CT, 8TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 2-25.

1—

PRIMAL DESTINY, c, 4, Poseidon’s Warrior–Awesome Thrill, by Awesome Again. ($95,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Diamond Oak Stable, B-Ponder Hill, Inc (FL), T-Kevin S. Patterson, J-Gerald Almodovar, $16,650.

7—

Laughing Cat, g, 6, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $5,550.

10—

Command the Cat, g, 4, Master Rick–Cat Thats Grey, by Fiber Sonde. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $2,775.