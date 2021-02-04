North American Allowance Results Feb. 4

|OP, 7TH, AOC, $88,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-4.
|2—
|SNAPPER SINCLAIR, h, 6, City Zip–True Addiction, by Yes It’s True. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP; $180,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-K & G Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $52,800.
|6—
|Plainsman, h, 6, Flatter–S S Pinafore, by Street Sense. ($350,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Minor (KY), $17,600.
|1—
|Thirstforlife, g, 7, Stay Thirsty–Promenade Girl, by Carson City. ($240,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Wesley E Hawley, B-Camas Park Stud (KY), $8,800.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $88,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-4.
|2—
|FRENCH EMPIRE, m, 6, Street Sense–Aquitaine, by Empire Maker. ($190,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-Ramona S Bass, LLC (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Francisco Arrieta, $52,800.
|5—
|Headland, m, 5, Paynter–Miss Sheltowee, by Najran. ($17,000 ’16 KEENOV; $25,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $50,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-HWL Partnership, B-Sheltowee Farm & Winstar Farm LLC (KY), $17,600.
|6—
|Ain’t No Elmers, f, 4, Goldencents–Voussoir, by Arch. O-Kerber, John E, Kerber, Iveta and Lapczenski, Jon, B-John Kerber (KY), $8,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 5TH, AOC, $82,450, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-4.
|4—
|TATWEEJ, h, 5, Tapit–Tiz Miz Sue, by Tiznow. ($2,500,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Alshareef Hazzaa Shaker Alabdali, B-CresRan LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Dylan Davis, $46,750.
|1—
|Dreams Untold, g, 4, Smarty Jones–Shootforthestars, by Seattle Slew. O-Someday Farm, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), $17,000.
|2—
|Rock On Luke, g, 4, Conveyance–Slammin Beauty, by Grand Slam. ($7,500 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Jennifer M Truehart, B-Samuel Santiago (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (gd)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-4.
|1—
|JEMOGRAPHY, g, 5, Big Brown–Liza Lu, by Menifee. ($22,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Golden Goose Enterprise (NY), T-Mark A. Hennig, J-Dylan Davis, $45,100.
|2—
|Foolish Ghost, g, 6, Mineshaft–Roaring Ghost, by Roaring Fever. O-Russell, Ken and Richard Newman Racing, B-Pinnacle Farms I LLC (NY), $16,400.
|3—
|Rejected Again, c, 4, Tapizar–Lady Aspen, by Grand Reward. ($50,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $55,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Jordan V Wycoff, B-John Michael Paulson (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (gd)
|FG, 9TH, ALW, $56,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-4.
|10—
|GUITAR SLIM, g, 4, Star Guitar–Zaafira, by A.P. Indy. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Santo Sanjur, $33,600.
|1—
|Louisianalightning, g, 4, Competitive Edge–Princess Composer, by Composer. ($125,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Winston, Marc, Schifano, George T and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Jose M Camejo (LA), $11,200.
|9—
|Saintsgotrobbed, g, 4, Flashpoint–Gatorize, by Exploit. O-Gessler Racing, LLC, B-Gessler Racing, LLC (LA), $6,160.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $44,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-4.
|5—
|MY SARASOTA STAR, m, 5, Adios Charlie–Outwildcattin, by Wildcat Heir. O-Auricchio and Jacobson LLC/RaDon, B-Joel Sainer (FL), T-Ricko Maragh, J-Angel S. Arroyo, $26,400.
|1—
|Shes All Woman, m, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Launch a Double, by Bright Launch. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Lambert, Jeffrey, Fetkin, Robert and Poyah, Anil, B-Off The Hook Partners LLC (FL), $9,240.
|4—
|Loriloupies, f, 4, Rattlesnake Bridge–Nina’s Gift, by Victory Gallop. O-Team Hanley and Braverman, Paul, B-Max Ubide (FL), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-4.
|3—
|SHOP GIRL, f, 3, Constitution–Flaming Slew, by Slew City Slew. ($55,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Kinsman Stable, B-Dennis O’Neill (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Luis Saez, $24,000.
|1—
|Pens Street, f, 3, Street Sense–Scooter Bird, by War Pass. ($75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Smith, Dennis G and Walters, Daniel L, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $8,400.
|2—
|Flight to Shanghai, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–World Event, by Quiet American. ($52,000 ’18 KEENOV; $75,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Goodwood Racing XI, B-Kathie Maybee (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 2-4.
|2—
|WRONGWAYHIGHWAY, c, 3, Highway to Fame–Proudtobeaprado, by El Prado (IRE). O-Foyt, Jr, Anthony J and Vaughan, Lana, B-A J Foyt & Lana Vaughan (LA), T-Scott Gelner, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $21,600.
|7—
|Morricone, c, 3, Lone Star Special–Empress Hatshepsut, by Don’t Get Mad. ($3,500 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Rowdy Morris, B-Tigertail Ranch (LA), $7,200.
|3—
|Strong Rules, g, 3, Wicked Strong–Endless Rules, by Roman Ruler. O-Berndt Racing Stable, Inc and Beckner, Twyla, B-Farm D’Allie Racing Stable LLC (LA), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $32,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-3.
|3—
|MEAN BEAN, g, 9, Garnered–Distinctly Spring, by Distinctive Pro. O-Glenn N Harrison, B-Jessica Ryan Loy (WV), T-Glenn N. Harrison, J-Jason Simpson, $19,200.
|1—
|Rush to the Castle, g, 5, Windsor Castle–B’s Wild Rush, by Wild Rush. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,400.
|5—
|Opera Nite, g, 6, Gattopardo–Nite Rainbow, by Evening Kris. O-Germania Farms, Inc, B-Germania Farm Inc (WV), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $31,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-4.
|1A—
|HATTIES JEWEL, g, 8, El Caballo–Hatties Confession, by Congaree. ($6,700 ’14 MINAUG). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-LeRoy Bowman (MN), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $18,600.
|5—
|Cantrell Hill, g, 5, More Than Ready–A Bit of Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($105,000 ’16 KEENOV; $535,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Fredonian, g, 5, The Factor–Breathtaking, by Mineshaft. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Forever Farms, LLC, B-William B Harrigan (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:27 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 2-3.
|9—
|MALIBU SPLASH, f, 4, Nicanor–Malibu Kitten, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $16,650.
|1—
|Brigintine Island, m, 5, Jersey Town–Deli Lama, by Langfuhr. O-Cynthia E McKee, B-Cynthia O’Bannon (WV), $5,550.
|6—
|Navy Sword, f, 4, Bodemeister–Wooden Nickel, by Divine Park. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $2,775.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 1ST, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 2-4.
|1—
|GALLINELLA, m, 5, Friesan Fire–Happy Easter, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-H Neil Glasser, B-Germania Farm (MD), T-Dale Capuano, J-Christian Hiraldo, $17,360.
|3—
|She Gives Me Fits, f, 4, Daredevil–My Time Now, by Unbridled. ($6,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Jose Luis Espinoza (KY), $5,600.
|5—
|Well Spent, f, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Cryptic Message, by Cryptograph. O-Johnson, Charles and Rankin, Bobby R, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
