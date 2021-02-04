North American Allowance Results Feb. 4

DED, 6TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 2-4.

2—

WRONGWAYHIGHWAY, c, 3, Highway to Fame–Proudtobeaprado, by El Prado (IRE). O-Foyt, Jr, Anthony J and Vaughan, Lana, B-A J Foyt & Lana Vaughan (LA), T-Scott Gelner, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $21,600.

7—

Morricone, c, 3, Lone Star Special–Empress Hatshepsut, by Don’t Get Mad. ($3,500 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Rowdy Morris, B-Tigertail Ranch (LA), $7,200.

3—

Strong Rules, g, 3, Wicked Strong–Endless Rules, by Roman Ruler. O-Berndt Racing Stable, Inc and Beckner, Twyla, B-Farm D’Allie Racing Stable LLC (LA), $3,960.