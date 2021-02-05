North American Allowance Results Feb. 5

GP, 9TH, AOC, $51,300, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 2-5.

6—

MAI TY ONE ON, g, 7, Put It Back–Kristy Lynn, by Bwana Charlie. O-George Vires, B-George Vires (FL), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Luis Saez, $31,900.

8—

Yes I Am Free, g, 5, Uncaptured–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($135,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Gary Barber, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth H Davis (FL), $10,850.

7—

Citrus Burst, g, 4, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. ($20,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $4,950.