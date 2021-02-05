North American Allowance Results Feb. 5

|OP, 8TH, ALW, $84,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-5.
|5—
|OCEAN BREEZE, f, 4, Curlin–Oceanwave, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Wayne M. Catalano, J-Florent Geroux, $50,400.
|1—
|Crown Jewel, m, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Lady of Choice, by Storm Bird. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $16,800.
|2—
|Sugar Love, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Ice Cream Silence, by Street Sense. ($32,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Flying P Stable, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $8,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 7TH, ALW, $84,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 2-5.
|8—
|TEMPT FATE, c, 4, Hamazing Destiny–Naughty Sister, by Archarcharch. O-Jerry Caroom, B-Butzow & Robertson (AR), T-Carl J. Deville, J-Florent Geroux, $50,400.
|13—
|Sir Brahms, g, 6, Brahms–Secretively, by Mr. Greeley. O-Acclaimed Racing Stable and Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Richard Hessee (AR), $16,800.
|6—
|Bebop Shoes, g, 6, Prom Shoes–Dear Alicia, by In a Walk. O-Carson McCord, B-Eugene Branum & Linda Branum (AR), $8,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 5TH, AOC, $81,480, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-5.
|5—
|GONE GLIMMERING, f, 4, Tapiture–Venus Rosewater, by Grand Slam. ($62,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Linda Rice, B-Amy Boulton (KY), T-Linda Rice, J-Eric Cancel, $46,200.
|6—
|Stand for the Flag, m, 5, Super Saver–Raise the Flag, by Awesome Again. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Coyle Boys Stable, St Elias Stable and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $16,800.
|1—
|Kansas Kis, f, 4, Constitution–Storm Crossing, by Tiznow. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $57,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Perrine Time Thoroughbreds, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (gd)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $72,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-5.
|5—
|POSSETIZZLY, g, 5, Posse–Mimi’s Tizzy, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Ralph D’Alessandro, B-Harry L Landry & Posse Syndicate (NY), T-Ralph D’Alessandro, J-Pablo Morales, $39,600.
|3—
|Kaz’s Beach, g, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Beach, by Tapit. O-Peter Kazamias, B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY), $14,400.
|7—
|Hold My Call, c, 4, Hold Me Back–Bugle Call, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Richard Ciavardone, B-Dr Edward M Schaentzler (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:24 3/5 (gd)
|SA, 4TH, AOC, $63,500, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-5.
|6—
|DESMOND DOSS, h, 5, Grazen–Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Abel Cedillo, $37,800.
|7—
|Signofthecross, g, 4, Cross Traffic–Termite, by Maria’s Mon. O-Emily Burns, Christina Gindt, and Mary Ledding, B-George Krikorian, $12,600.
|5—
|Lightning Fast, g, 4, Violence–Cecileabration, by Graeme Hall. O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $51,300, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 2-5.
|6—
|MAI TY ONE ON, g, 7, Put It Back–Kristy Lynn, by Bwana Charlie. O-George Vires, B-George Vires (FL), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Luis Saez, $31,900.
|8—
|Yes I Am Free, g, 5, Uncaptured–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($135,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Gary Barber, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth H Davis (FL), $10,850.
|7—
|Citrus Burst, g, 4, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. ($20,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: :55 3/5 (fm)
|FG, 8TH, ALW, $51,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 2-5.
|9—
|MORE GOOD TIMES, f, 4, More Than Ready–Celebrategoodtimes, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Backstretch Farms, Inc, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-James Graham, $30,600.
|3—
|Fate Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Redmeansgo, by Red Ransom. ($15,000 ’17 KEENOV; $39,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-KCA Stables, B-C Kidder, & Linda Griggs (KY), $10,200.
|11—
|Elle M’a Souri (FR), m, 5, Olympic Glory (IRE)–Back the Winner (IRE), by Entrepreneur (GB). O-C R K Stable, B-Ecurie Gribomont, $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (fm)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $51,000, 3YO, F, A1MT, 2-5.
|9—
|SARANYA, f, 3, The Factor–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. ($320,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Peachtree Stable, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $30,600.
|1—
|Earth Strike (IRE), f, 3, Zoffany (IRE)–Another Storm, by Gone West. O-D J Stable LLC and Green, Jonathan I, B-Paget Bloodstock (IRE), $10,200.
|3—
|Arm Candy, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Chilly Fashion, by Artie Schiller. ($75,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $70,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Kurz Equine Investments, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $5,610.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 2-5.
|3—
|REAL TALK, c, 3, Gemologist–Woodland Park, by Bernardini. ($50,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bell Racing, LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $24,000.
|1—
|Gatsby, g, 3, Brethren–Star Recruit, by Aldebaran. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $8,800.
|4—
|Cajun Commander, c, 3, Cajun Breeze–Bella Capri Z, by Strong Hope. O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $37,450, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-5.
|6—
|THE POSER, g, 4, Bandbox–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S, Estate of Fred A Greene, Jr and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Jorge Ruiz, $19,950.
|2—
|Girls Love Me, g, 5, Girolamo–Ten Kisses, by Kris S.. ($4,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Derrick A Parram, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $7,350.
|4—
|Benandjoe, g, 5, El Padrino–Saar Treaty, by Saarland. O-Philmor Racing Stable, LLC, B-Two Legends Farm (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|HOU, 7TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO, 6F, 2-4.
|3—
|TOOBADSOSAD, g, 3, Overanalyze–Perfect Meadow, by Touch Tone. O-Tom R Durant, B-Tom Durant (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $21,900.
|5—
|I’m Money, g, 3, Bayern–Jilly, by Lookin At Lucky. ($2,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $1,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Travis W Short, B-Natalie J Baffert (KY), $7,300.
|6—
|Really Slow, g, 3, Congrats–True Religion, by Yes It’s True. O-TOLO Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds (KY), $4,015.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, ALW, $32,535, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-4.
|2—
|CRYSTAL GLACIER, f, 4, Curlin–Crystal Current, by A.P. Indy. ($500,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $19,800.
|7—
|Woke Up to Aces, f, 4, The Factor–Count to Eleven, by Grand Slam. ($32,000 ’18 KEESEP; $180,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Warren, Andrew, Warren, Rania and Warren, Suzanne, B-Caldara Farm Inc & William R Hilliard Jr (KY), $6,600.
|10—
|Richies Noble Girl, f, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Dyno Temper, by Dynaformer. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-KM Racing Enterprise, Inc, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $2,816.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 2-4.
|1—
|SOCIAL CHIC, g, 3, Upstart–Tres Chic, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-James Franklin Miller (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,400.
|2—
|Uncle Funky, g, 3, First Samurai–Julie B, by Eastover Court. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC and Dunloe Ventures LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $5,800.
|5—
|Ishihara, c, 3, Creative Cause–Donerella, by Doneraile Court. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Huntertown Farm LLC (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (ft)
