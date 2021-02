North American Allowance Results Feb. 9

MVR, 5TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-9.

1—

GIFT FROM MOM, m, 6, Kentucky Dane–Picture of Mom, by Cat Power. O-Ivan Vazquez Racing Stable, B-Raymond E Donald (OH), T-Ivan Vazquez, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $18,300.

9—

Kist, f, 4, Overanalyze–Kissy Suzuki, by Summer Bird. O-Kromer, Gail and Heyman, Eric J, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), $6,100.

2—

My Little Lily, m, 5, Cowtown Cat–Milwaukee Queen, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Edwin Mundo, B-Dr George Mapleton Thoroughbreds (OH), $3,050.