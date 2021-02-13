North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 13

|RISEN STAR S. (G2), FG, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-13.
|11—
|MANDALOUN, c, 3, Into Mischief–Brooch, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $240,000.
|2—
|Proxy, c, 3, Tapit–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $80,000.
|6—
|Midnight Bourbon, c, 3, Tiznow–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: O Besos, Senor Buscador, Rightandjust, Santa Cruiser, Sermononthemount, Starrininmydreams, Carillo, Beep Beep.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 4.00, 5.60.
|RACHEL ALEXANDRA S. (G2), FG, $300,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 2-13.
|1—
|CLAIRIERE, f, 3, Curlin–Cavorting, by Bernardini. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joseph Talamo, $183,000.
|8—
|Travel Column, f, 3, Frosted–Swingit, by Victory Gallop. ($850,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Bayne Welker Jr & Denali Stud (KY), $60,000.
|3—
|Moon Swag, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Yara, by Put It Back. ($150,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-King, Brad, Cone, Jim, Bryant, Scott, Kirby, Stan and Kirby, Suzanne, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Littlestitious, Becca’s Rocket, Souper Sensational, Zoom Up, Off We Go.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 6HF, NK.
|Odds: 2.30, 1.00, 23.70.
|SANTA MONICA S. (G2), SA, $202,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 2-13.
|1—
|MERNEITH, f, 4, American Pharoah–Flattermewithroses, by Flatter. ($350,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $600,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, B-China Horse Club (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $120,000.
|6—
|Golden Principal, f, 4, Constitution–Gold D’ Medaglia, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-CESA Farm (FL), $40,000.
|5—
|Qahira, m, 5, Cairo Prince–Motel Lass, by Bates Motel. ($130,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $375,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Nekia Farm & Hunter Valley Farm (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Biddy Duke, Amuse, Proud Emma, Hard Not to Love, Fair Maiden, Secret Keeper.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 9.20, 5.40, 3.30.
|MINESHAFT S. (G3), FG, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-13.
|4—
|MAXFIELD, c, 4, Street Sense–Velvety, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Florent Geroux, $126,000.
|6—
|Sonneman, c, 4, Curlin–Zardana (BRZ), by Crimson Tide (IRE). ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|Chess Chief, h, 5, Into Mischief–Un Blessed, by Mineshaft. O-Estate of James J Coleman, Jr, B-Morgan’s Ford Farm (VA), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Blackberry Wine, Enforceable, Dinar.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HF, 1.
|Odds: 0.60, 18.30, 12.90.
|FAIR GROUNDS S. (G3), FG, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 2-13.
|10—
|CAPTIVATING MOON, h, 6, Malibu Moon–Appealing Storm, by Valid Appeal. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), T-Chris M. Block, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $90,000.
|6—
|Logical Myth, g, 5, Data Link–Undo, by Flatter. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-JPS Racing, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), $30,000.
|9—
|Peace Achieved, c, 4, Declaration of War–Sense of Class, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($160,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-JSM Equine LLC, B-Rhinestone Bloodstock (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Set Piece (GB), Factor This, Spectacular Gem, Artie’s Rumor, Danceteria (FR), Midnight Tea Time, Dontblamerocket.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (yl)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HD, NO.
|Odds: 43.50, 6.30, 34.20.
|GULFSTREAM PARK TURF SPRINT S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 2-13.
|6—
|LEINSTER, h, 6, Majestic Warrior–Vassar, by Royal Academy. ($85,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Dunne, Amy E, Miley, Brenda, Westrock Stables LLC and Wilkinson, Jean, B-Gryphon Investments, LLC (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Luis Saez, $60,760.
|2—
|High Crime, h, 5, Violence–Done in Love, by Smart Strike. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $19,600.
|3—
|Harry’s Ontheloose, h, 5, Uncaptured–Fly Express, by Concorde’s Tune. O-Wilensky, Sam and Orgo, Harry, B-Herman Wilensky (FL), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Inter Miami, Shared Legacy, Borracho, Smart Remark.
|Winning Time: :55 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 1HF, 2.
|Odds: 0.40, 3.40, 6.30.
|GULFSTREAM PARK SPRINT S. (G3), GP, $97,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-13.
|5—
|MISCHEVIOUS ALEX, c, 4, Into Mischief–White Pants Night, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $62,000.
|7—
|Frosted Grace, h, 5, Mark Valeski–Class, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Cajun Brother, g, 4, Cajun Breeze–Bella Capri Z, by Strong Hope. O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Wind of Change (BRZ).
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HF, 25 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 7.80, 8.60.
