North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 13

GULFSTREAM PARK SPRINT S. (G3), GP, $97,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-13.

5—

MISCHEVIOUS ALEX, c, 4, Into Mischief–White Pants Night, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $62,000.

7—

Frosted Grace, h, 5, Mark Valeski–Class, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $20,000.

4—

Cajun Brother, g, 4, Cajun Breeze–Bella Capri Z, by Strong Hope. O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), $10,000.

Also Ran: Wind of Change (BRZ).

Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 1/4, HF, 25 1/4.