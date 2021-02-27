North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 27

|SOUTHWEST S. (G3), OP, $750,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-27.
|1—
|ESSENTIAL QUALITY, c, 3, Tapit–Delightful Quality, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Luis Saez, $450,000.
|7—
|Spielberg, c, 3, Union Rags–Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. ($1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $150,000.
|4—
|Jackie’s Warrior, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), $75,000.
|Also Ran: Woodhouse, Last Samurai, Santa Cruiser, Saffa’s Day.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 4 1/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 7.20, 1.20.
|RAZORBACK H. (G3), OP, $600,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-27.
|7—
|MYSTIC GUIDE, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Music Note, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Luis Saez, $360,000.
|1—
|Silver Prospector, c, 4, Declaration of War–Tap Softly, by Tapit. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $190,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), $120,000.
|4—
|Owendale, h, 5, Into Mischief–Aspen Light, by Bernardini. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rupp Racing, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Hunka Burning Love, Rated R Superstar, Long Range Toddy, Mailman Money.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 6, 1 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.20, 6.40, 1.40.
|FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH S. (G2), GP, $300,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-27.
|8—
|GREATEST HONOUR, c, 3, Tapit–Tiffany’s Honour, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $176,700.
|1—
|Drain the Clock, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), $57,000.
|10—
|Papetu, c, 3, Dialed In–Lady Malkin, by Sharp Humor. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Magic Stables LLC, B-Almar Farm LLC (KY), $28,500.
|Also Ran: Tarantino, Jirafales, King’s Ovation, Prime Factor, Fire At Will, Tiz Tact Toe, Sososubtle.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.80, 18.30.
|DAVONA DALE S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 2-27.
|1—
|WHOLEBODEMEISTER, f, 3, Bodemeister–Wholelottashakin, by Scat Daddy. O-Sabana Farm, B-SABANA FARM (KY), T-Juan Carlos Avila, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $117,800.
|6—
|Crazy Beautiful, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Indian Burn, by Indian Charlie. ($250,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Carolyn R Vogel (KY), $38,000.
|7—
|Competitive Speed, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Shopped Out, by Mineshaft. ($5,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-John C Minchello, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $19,000.
|Also Ran: Pens Street, Curlin’s Catch, Happy Constitution, Millefeuille, Three Tipsy Chix, Vequist, Adios Trippi.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 1HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 52.80, 9.20, 53.90.
|MAC DIARMIDA S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 2-27.
|6—
|PHANTOM CURRENCY, g, 5, Goldencents–Phantom Rising, by Mr. Greeley. ($260,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Paco Lopez, $120,280.
|3—
|Tide of the Sea, h, 5, English Channel–Routine, by Empire Maker. ($80,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $38,800.
|4—
|Moon Over Miami, c, 4, Malibu Moon–Zinzay, by Smart Strike. O-Summer Wind Equine, B-Summer Wind Equine (KY), $19,400.
|Also Ran: Temple, Sir Sahib, Admission Office, Basha, Aquaphobia.
|Winning Time: 2:13 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, NO.
|Odds: 6.80, 2.10, 7.50.
|GULFSTREAM PARK MILE (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-27.
|5—
|FEARLESS, g, 5, Ghostzapper–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and CHC INC, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $122,760.
|6—
|Avant Garde, g, 4, Tonalist–Dancing Afleet, by Afleet Alex. ($7,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Gelfenstein Farm, B-JAR Stables (KY), $39,600.
|4—
|Performer, h, 5, Speightstown–Protesting, by A.P. Indy. O-Phipps Stable and Claiborne Farm, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $19,800.
|Also Ran: Eye of a Jedi, Phat Man, Wind of Change (BRZ).
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.80, 4.60, 0.90.
|HONEY FOX S. (G3), GP, $125,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 2-27.
|2—
|GOT STORMY, m, 6, Get Stormy–Super Phoebe, by Malabar Gold. ($23,000 ’16 KEESEP; $45,000 2017 FTMMAY; $2,750,000 2020 FTKNOV). O-My Racehorse CA, LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Mt Joy Stables, Pope McLean, Marc McLean & Pope McLean Jr (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $75,175.
|6—
|Zofelle (IRE), m, 5, Zoffany (IRE)–Height of Elegance (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (27,000gns ’19 TATJUL). O-Heider Family Stables LLC, B-Fullbury & Minch Bloodstock (IRE), $24,250.
|7—
|Feel Glorious (GB), m, 5, Bated Breath (GB)–Self Centred (GB), by Medicean (GB). (52,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 130,000gns 2018 TATHIT). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Tango Uniform Racing LLC, B-Mrs E C Roberts (GB), $12,125.
|Also Ran: Jakarta, Art of Almost, Ricetta (GB), Secret Time (GER), Bienville Street.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, NK, NK.
|Odds: 1.10, 1.50, 11.20.
|THE VERY ONE S. (G3), GP, $125,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/16MT, 2-27.
|3—
|ANTOINETTE, f, 4, Hard Spun–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $74,400.
|2—
|Belle Laura, m, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Belle Chaussee, by Giant’s Causeway. ($32,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-GU Racing Stable, LLC, B-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing (KY), $24,000.
|10—
|Sister Hanan, m, 5, Orb–Costenia, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Sumaya US Stable, B-Int’l Equities Holdings, Inc (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Tuned (GB), War Like Goddess, Kalifornia Queen (GER), Lovely Luvy, Bacchanalia, Heavenly Curlin.
|Winning Time: 1:53 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NK, HD.
|Odds: 3.60, 3.90, 8.40.
|CANADIAN TURF S. (G3), GP, $125,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 2-27.
|6—
|VENEZUELAN HUG, c, 4, Constitution–Downtown Diva, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC and R A Hill Stable, B-Orlyana Farm (FL), T-Danny Gargan, J-Junior Alvarado, $74,400.
|2—
|Olympic Runner, g, 5, Gio Ponti–Nadadora, by Carson City. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gary Barber, B-Eutrophia Farm LTD (KY), $24,000.
|3—
|Gear Jockey, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Switching Gears, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Winters Back, Eons, Dynadrive, Fancy Liquor, Bizzee Channel, Monarchs Glen (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, 1.
|Odds: 4.50, 4.20, 26.50.
|HERECOMESTHEBRIDE S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 2-27.
|3—
|CON LIMA, f, 3, Commissioner–Second Street City, by Consolidator. ($15,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Graffeo, Joseph F, Del Toro, Eric Nikolaus and Johnson, Troy, B-Lisa Kuhlmann (TX), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $60,140.
|5—
|Joy of Painting, f, 3, Munnings–Purrmorehissless, by Smart Strike. ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ashbrook Farm, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $19,400.
|4—
|I Get It, f, 3, Get Stormy–Twisted Beauty, by General Quarters. ($8,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-We Got This Stables, B-Flying H Stables, LLC (MD), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Spanish Loveaffair, Lijana, Tobys Heart, Mail Order, Designer Ready.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, NO, 1.
|Odds: 2.00, 68.90, 17.70.
