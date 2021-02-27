North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 27

MAC DIARMIDA S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 2-27.

6—

PHANTOM CURRENCY, g, 5, Goldencents–Phantom Rising, by Mr. Greeley. ($260,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Paco Lopez, $120,280.

3—

Tide of the Sea, h, 5, English Channel–Routine, by Empire Maker. ($80,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $38,800.

4—

Moon Over Miami, c, 4, Malibu Moon–Zinzay, by Smart Strike. O-Summer Wind Equine, B-Summer Wind Equine (KY), $19,400.

Also Ran: Temple, Sir Sahib, Admission Office, Basha, Aquaphobia.

Winning Time: 2:13 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 3/4, HF, NO.