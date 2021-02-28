North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 28

BAYAKOA S. (G3), OP, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-28.

6—

MONOMOY GIRL, m, 6, Tapizar–Drumette, by Henny Hughes. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP; $9,500,000 2020 FTKNOV). O-My Racehorse Stable, Spendthrift Farm LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Fpf LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $150,000.

5—

Our Super Freak, m, 5, Mineshaft–Thatcher, by Giant’s Causeway. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $17,000 2018 FTMMAY; $210,000 2019 KEENOV). O-LBD Stable LLC and Ingordo, David, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $50,000.

3—

Finite, f, 4, Munnings–Remit, by Tapit. ($200,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Reiman, Thomas J, Dickson, William and Easter, Deborah A, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $25,000.

Also Ran: Chance to Shine, Istan Council, Another Broad.

Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (sy)

Margins: 2, 1 1/4, 3/4.