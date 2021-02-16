North American Maiden Winners Feb. 16

Constitution–Whisper Number by First Samurai; WARRANT, c, 3, FG, Msw, 2-16, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY.). *1/2 to Ms Locust Point (G2$675,975).

Lookin At Lucky–Adrianne G (MSP$346,012), by Indygo Shiner; G’S A LOOKER, f, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 2-16, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Thomas M. Galvin (LA.).

Pioneerof the Nile–Questing (GB) (champion, $876,874), by Hard Spun; ADVENTURING, f, 3, FG, Msw, 2-16, 1m 70y, 1:43 1/5. B-Godolphin (KY.). *1/2 to Romantic Pursuit (G1P$292,804).

Desert Code–Desert Pearls by Dixieland Band; AFTER SUNDOWN, f, 4, GG, Mcl 5000, 2-15, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-C-Punch Ranch Inc. (CA.). $2,200 ’18 CTNAUG.