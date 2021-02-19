North American Maiden Winners Feb. 19

Distorted Humor–Re Entry by Malibu Moon; MAN ON THE MOON, g, 3, FG, Mcl 30000, 2-19, 1m 70y, 1:45 . B-Vincent Colbert (KY.). $100,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Ez Dreamer–Hollywood Hottie by City Zip; TACTICAL ATTACK, g, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 2-19, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Edward F. Sepich (AZ.).

Khozan–Indy’s Alexandra by Flatter; HACHACHA, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 2-19, 1m 40y, 1:42 1/5. B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL.).

Optimizer–Catlanta by Medaglia d’Oro; OPTIMISTIC VALOR, g, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 2-19, 1mT, 1:37 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,300 ’19 KEESEP; $14,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Prospective–Concert Country by Concerto; PACIFIC PRINCESS, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 25000, 2-19, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Laurin Stable, Inc. (FL.).

Runhappy–Campionessa by A.P. Indy; HAPPY CHAMP, c, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 2-19, 1m, 1:38 3/5. B-Hickstead Farm (FL.). $130,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Temple City–Guiltless by Bernardini; DU JOUR, c, 3, SA, Msw, 2-19, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY.). $19,000 ’19 KEESEP; $280,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Violence–Wild Meeting by General Meeting; HALF DAY PAM, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 2-19, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-John McDermott & Laura McDermott (NY.). $32,000 ’19 FTNAUG. *1/2 to Hot Rendezvous(SP$274,533).

Commissioner–Roundnroundwego by Elusive Quality; FLORADO, f, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 2-19, 6 1/2f, 1:18 . B-H Steve Conboy DVM & Robert Courtney (KY.). $21,000 ’17 KEENOV; $35,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Cougar Cat–Luvthat d’Oro by Medaglia d’Oro; BARTENDERS MISTAKE, g, 4, FON, Msw, 2-19, 4f, :48 4/5. B-Doug Anderson & Cathy Anderson (NE.).

D’ Funnybone–Distinctive Flag by Distinctive Pro; FUNNY BONES FLAG, f, 4, AQU, Mcl 40000, 2-19, 1m, 1:43 2/5. B-Sugar Maple Farm (NY.). *1/2 to Sailmate(MSP$350,983) *1/2 to Cousin Michael($313,393).

Field Commission–Reva Ann by Interest Rate; MY ASHLEIGH, f, 4, GP, Msw, 2-19, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Loretta Lynn Welch & Solera Farm (FL.).

Giant’s Causeway–Private World by Thunder Gulch; ROCKIE CAUSEWAY, f, 4, SA, Msw, 2-19, 1mT, 1:36 2/5. B-Kentucky West Racing LLC & Clarke M. Cooper Family Living Trust (CA.).

Goldencents–Rose Dela Troienne by Noble Causeway; GOLD ACCOUNT, c, 4, FG, Mcl 12500, 2-19, 1m 70y, 1:46 2/5. B-Rosecrest Farm LLC & WC Racing (KY.).

Hello Broadway–R. D. Special by Desert Party; R D BLESSING, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 2-19, 7f, 1:26 1/5. B-Robert Drake (FL.).

Lakerville–Lucera (IRE) by Fasliyev; LUVLUV, g, 4, SA, Msw, 2-19, 6 1/2fT, 1:14 3/5. B-Michael Neumann & Francoise Dupuis (CA.).

Malibu Moon–Bauble Queen (G2), by Arch; HIGH TIDE, g, 4, GP, Mcl 35000, 2-19, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 1/5. B-Ramona S. Bass, LLC. (KY.). *1/2 to Blitzkrieg(MG3$435,457).

Race Day–Have Faith by Royal Academy; FAITH’S RACEDAY, g, 4, FG, Mcl 20000, 2-19, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Earl Hernandez & Rose Hernandez (LA.).

Street Sense–Big Sink Star by A.P. Indy; WINNING MOMENT, g, 4, FON, Mcl 10000, 2-19, 4f, :48 2/5. B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, William M. Hovis, et al (KY.). $270,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Calgary Cat(champion in Canada, $964,953).

Tapiture–Second Opinion by Spring At Last; LITTLE RACHEL, f, 4, SA, Mcl 50000, 2-19, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY.). $27,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Will Take Charge–Can’t Explain by Not for Love; UNEXPLAINABLE, f, 4, FG, Mcl 30000, 2-19, 1m 70y, 1:46 1/5. B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY.).

Animal Kingdom–Big Awakening by Big Brown; A. K. SAFARI, g, 5, TAM, Mcl 25000, 2-19, 1m 40y, 1:41 . B-William Humphries (KY.).

Bind–Queen Peso by My Friend Max; EXPLOSIVELY HOT, m, 5, FG, Msw, 2-19, 1m, 1:42 1/5. B-Foundation Racing Stables (LA.).

Tiznow–In the Rough (G1P$341,490), by Stormy Atlantic; LET’S GO NOW, m, 5, SA, Mcl 50000, 2-19, 1 1/8mT, 1:49 3/5. B-K & G Stables (KY.). $25,000 ’17 KEESEP.