North American Maiden Winners Feb. 25

Amwaal–Karacuda by Candy Ride (ARG); IAMTHEBESTTOO, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 2-25, 4 1/2f, :54 4/5. B-Jerry Johnson & Jennifer Johnson (WV.).

Big Brown–Bobity Boo by Pico Central (BRZ); BOO WHO, c, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 2-25, 6f, 1:14 . B-Dutchess Views Farm, Inc. & Gina Bentivgna (NY.).

Bodemeister–Ever Always by Mr. Nugget; BLU GROTTO, c, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 2-25, 7f, 1:26 4/5. B-Dennis A. Drazin (KY.).

Bodemeister–I Thirtyfive by Malibu Moon; SUPER MALIBU, f, 3, CT, Msw, 2-25, 6 1/2f, 1:22 3/5. B-Huntington Stud Farm Corp. & Kingview Farms (ON.). $1,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Bullsbay–Some Say by Chelsey Cat; TIZ THE REASON, f, 3, CT, Msw, 2-25, 4 1/2f, :54 . B-Leslie Ann Condon (WV.).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Lovely Lil (G2$299,890), by Tiznow; LOVELY RIDE, f, 3, HOU, Msw, 2-25, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY.).

Congrats–Sandora by Ready’s Image; ELDORADO DREAM, f, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 2-24, 5f, :58 2/5. B-Tom Durant (KY.).

Custom for Carlos–Abby the Great by Albert the Great; ABIGAIL’S BEAUTY, f, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-24, 1m, 1:45 . B-Blake Lazenby, Just Add Salt, LLC & Jay Warren (LA.).

Elusive Warning–Just Satisfaction by Lil Tyler; SOUL PRODIGY, g, 3, GG, Mcl 25000, 2-25, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Madera Thoroughbreds (CA.). *1/2 to Soul Candy(G3P$399,847).

Frosted–Joyeria by Medaglia d’Oro; FASTED, f, 3, HOU, Mcl 7500, 2-25, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Breeze Easy LLC (KY.). $85,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Giant Surprise–Wv Mountain Momma by More Than Ready; MR FANTASY, c, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 2-25, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Ron Lombardi (NY.).

Into Mischief–Secret Jewel by Bernardini; TWENTY CARAT, f, 3, TP, Msw, 2-25, 6 1/2f, 1:17 . B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY.).

Jess’s Dream–Golden Ride by Candy Ride (ARG); GOLDEN ANSWER, g, 3, CT, Msw, 2-25, 6 1/2f, 1:21 3/5. B-Maleek Crooks (FL.).

Jimmy Creed–Loxina by Came Home; APRILNESS, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 2-25, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Jagger Inc. (MD.).

Khozan–Zurita by Storm Bird; JOSHY JAK, c, 3, GP, Msw, 2-25, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-A. Francis Vanlangendonck & Barbara Vanlangendonck (FL.). $15,000 2020 OBSSUM. *1/2 to Bogue Chitto(G2P$403,755) *1/2 to She’s the Umpire($254,441).

Many Rivers–Red Mystic by Decarchy; RED BETTE, f, 3, GG, Mcl 8000, 2-25, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Dr. Amiee Bell Potter (CA.).

Oxbow–Two Punch Millie by My Pal Charlie; DUSTY HILL, c, 3, OP, Msw, 2-25, 6f, 1:11 . B-David T Rogers & Lacinda V Rogers (AR.).

Peace and Justice–Back Stop by Blame; ITALIAN TWIN, f, 3, GP, Mcl 35000, 2-25, 1mT, 1:37 . B-A1A Racing (PA.). $40,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $70,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Pioneerof the Nile–Be Fruitful by Pulpit; IMMORTAL, c, 3, FG, Mcl 30000, 2-25, a1 1/16mT, 1:46 4/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.).

Run Away and Hide–Fillyocity by Southern Image; RUN AWAY SON, c, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-25, 6 1/2f, 1:23 3/5. B-Coop Acres & Carl Mathieu (LA.). $2,000 ’19 ESLYRL.

Silentio–Flair for Fashion by Old Fashioned; SILENCE D’ORO, c, 3, HOU, Msw, 2-25, 6f, 1:12 . B-Epona Thoroughbreds, LLC (TX.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Speightster–Mondenschein by Brahms; DOUBLEPOUR, c, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 2-25, 1m, 1:43 3/5. B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY.). $40,000 ’19 FTNAUG. *1/2 to Sweetgrass(MG2P$330,145).

Super Saver–Silverbulletfolly by Vindication; CANCELLARA, g, 3, TP, Mcl 15000, 2-25, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Bedouin Bloodstock, LLC (KY.).

Tapit–Take Charge Tressa by War Front; TAKE CHARGE LORIN, f, 3, OP, Msw, 2-25, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY.).

Tiznow–Honey Chile (MG2P$344,924), by Invisible Ink; TIZ EVAN’S HONEY, f, 3, CT, Msw, 2-24, 4 1/2f, :53 3/5. B-James F. Miller (WV.).

Twirling Candy–Bold Pegasus by Fusaichi Pegasus; GOTTA GO BO, f, 3, HOU, Mcl 7500, 2-24, 5 1/2f, 1:08 . B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL.). $13,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Two Step Salsa–Over the Bridge by Hit the Trail; TWIN BRIDGES, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 2-25, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Law Legacy Stables LLC & Skip Einhorn Racing LLC (FL.).

Verrazano–Brilliant Humor by Distorted Humor; HELMS DEEP, c, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 2-24, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL.). $9,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Admiral Alex–Good Deedkaz by Here’s Zealous; CRYING FOR MORE, g, 4, LRL, Mcl 25000, 2-25, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Robert Gamber (MD.).

Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality by Eddington; EGEAUXTISM, g, 4, DED, Msw, 2-25, 7f, 1:28 4/5. B-Lora Pitre & Dr. A. Brendt Bonura (LA.). *Full to Net a Bear(MSW$262,570).

Bank Heist–Juke Box Jackie by Master Command; PHIL THE BANKER, c, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 2-24, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY.).

Empire Maker–Her Smile (G1$462,314), by Include; MAKE US SMILE, c, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 2-24, 7f, 1:30 2/5. B-Katierich Farms (KY.). $50,000 2019 KEEAPR. *1/2 to Pink Sands(G2$490,800).

Flatter–Hennesey Smash (MSW$252,006), by Roll Hennessy Roll; PARDON THE PUN, c, 4, LRL, Mcl 10000, 2-25, 7f, 1:26 1/5. B-Barbara M. Coleman, Brad E. King & Todd W. Fincher (TX.). $40,000 2019 FTMMAY.

Limehouse–Banner Key by Corridor Key; BANNER MAN, g, 4, CT, Msw, 2-24, 4 1/2f, :54 2/5. B-Richard P Harris Jr. (WV.).

Medaglia d’Oro–Tamboz by Tapit; WIN D’ORO, g, 4, TP, Msw, 2-24, 1m, 1:38 4/5. B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY.). $650,000 ’18 KEESEP; $40,000 2020 FTKHRA. *1/2 to Tiznoble(SP$266,810) *1/2 to Battalion Runner(G2P$257,600).

Midnight Lute–Malibu Yankee (MSW$257,447), by Malibu Moon; MALIBU MIDNIGHT, f, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-25, 1 1/16m, 1:51 . B-Jerry Namy (KY.).

More Than Ready–Smart ‘n Special by Smart Strike; CONOLOWAY, f, 4, TP, Mcl 7500, 2-24, 1m, :00 . B-F. Thomas Conway (KY.).

Second in Command–Susan’s Angel (G3$350,440), by Cape Town; JO DEE’S ANGEL, g, 4, HOU, Msw, 2-25, 5fT, :58 . B-Jim Alendal (BC.). C$6,000 ’18 BRCSEP.

Tizway–Evening Show by Master Command; CONQUISTADOR SHOW, g, 4, OP, Mcl 20000, 2-25, 1 1/16m, 1:48 . B-Jayde, Inc. (KY.).

Too Much Bling–Stephanies Wildcat by D’wildcat; WILDCAT’S BLING, c, 4, HOU, Mcl 5000, 2-24, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Keene Thoroughbreds, LLC (TX.).

Sasha’s Prospect–Another Wild Thing by Wild Zone; GRAY ZONE, m, 5, HOU, Mcl 50000, 2-24, 5fT, :58 3/5. B-Joan Charlton (OK.).