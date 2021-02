North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 10

LA BRED PREMIER PRINCE S., DED, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-10.

7—

STANDING PERFECT, c, 3, Half Ours–Stand by for News, by Majesticperfection. O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-Roger C Rashall (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Ashley Broussard, $60,000.

3—

Jimmy Two Times, g, 3, Half Ours–Sammy Van Ammy, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Andrus J Pellerin, B-Larry Romero & Cradle Song Farm (LA), $20,000.

1—

Wise Verdict, g, 3, Court Vision–Up a Notch, by Lone Star Sky. O-Michael Martin, LLC, B-Michael Martin LLC (LA), $10,000.

Also Ran: Drewhustle, G’wildcat, Sarah’s Vision, Wise Anchor.

Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 1 3/4, NK.