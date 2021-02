North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 12

ATBA FALL SALES S., TUP, $52,086, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-12.

4—

FORTIFIED EFFORT, g, 6, Ez Effort–Shaky Canyon, by Gulch. ($35,000 ’16 ARZNOV). O-Yother, J Lloyd, Eikleberry, Kevin, Matthews, William and Fleming, Marvin, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), T-Kevin Eikleberry, J-Francisco Garcia, $29,284.

3—

Annie’s Boy, g, 4, Lotsa Mischief–Awesome Effort, by Awesome Again. ($3,500 ’18 ARZNOV). O-Michael Feigenbaum, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), $11,714.

5—

Beat the Heat, g, 6, Uh Oh Bango–California Heat, by Unusual Heat. O-Triple AAA Ranch, B-Triple Aaa Ranch (AZ), $5,857.

Also Ran: Top of the Rock, Arizona Jeremy, Montana Jack, Go Admiral Go, Maxx Effort.

Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, 1, 3.