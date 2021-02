North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 14

GANDER S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-14.

5—

NICKY THE VEST, c, 3, Runhappy–Tazarine, by Cat Thief. ($110,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Robert V LaPenta, B-Highclere (NY), T-Jonathan Thomas, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.

3—

Lobsta, c, 3, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), $20,000.

4—

Perfect Munnings, c, 3, Munnings–Our Perfect Ten, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($50,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-JP Racing Stable, B-Tammy Klimasewski & Robert Klimasewski (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Dancing Buck, Horn of Plenty, Uno, Re Created.

Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 11 3/4, HF, NO.