North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 20

|MADDIE MAY S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 2-20.
|3—
|MAKE MISCHIEF, f, 3, Into Mischief–Speightful Lady, by Speightstown. ($285,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Gary Barber, B-Avanti Stable (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-Eric Cancel, $55,000.
|8—
|Brattle House, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Savvy Sassy, by Street Sense. ($775,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Oak Bluff Stables LLC & Christophe Clement (NY), $20,000.
|1—
|Vacay, f, 3, Not This Time–Florida Sun, by Belgravia. ($100,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Repole Stable and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-J Stables LLC (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Shanes Pretty Lady, Frost Me, Irish Constitution, Secret Love.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (my)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, 2.
|Odds: 1.65, 5.00, 3.95.
|JOHN B. CAMPBELL S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-20.
|8—
|BANKIT, h, 5, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Sheldon Russell, $60,000.
|7—
|Galerio, g, 5, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-SAB Stable Inc, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $20,000.
|3—
|Cordmaker, g, 6, Curlin–Tanca, by Polish Numbers. ($150,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Deal Driven, Forewarned, Dixie Drawl, Zabracadabra, Awesome D J.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 9.10, 3.60.
|NELLIE MORSE S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-20.
|9—
|LUCKY STRIDE, m, 5, Declaration of War–Magic Madison, by Ghostly Minister. ($7,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Sonata Stable, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $60,000.
|1—
|Landing Zone, f, 4, Morning Line–Lunar Landing, by El Corredor. ($4,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-BB Horses, B-Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Artful Splatter, m, 5, Bandbox–Barouchka, by Not for Love. ($16,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-James C Wolf, B-Ann Biggs Jackson (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Lucky Move, Daphne Moon, Flashndynamite, Wicked Awesome, Pat’s No Fool.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 4.90, 43.60.
|WIDE COUNTRY S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 2-20.
|5—
|STREET LUTE, f, 3, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $60,000.
|3—
|Fraudulent Charge, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Conquest Rampage, by Quality Road. ($25,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $45,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Team Gaudet and Five Hellions Farm, B-Dr & Mrs Patrick James Ford VMD & James M Herbener Jr (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Salt Plage, f, 3, Quality Road–French Satin, by French Deputy. O-Alpha Delta Stables, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Buckey’s Charm, Lady Clau, Miss Leslie, Whiskey and Rye, Little Huntress, My My Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 5.20, 4.50.
|MIRACLE WOOD S., LRL, $99,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-20.
|4—
|MAYTHEHORSEBWITHU, g, 3, Bullsbay–Avani Force, by Forestry. ($55,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Beatrice Patterson & Vicky Schowe (PA), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $60,000.
|1—
|Tiz Mandate, r, 3, Strong Mandate–Secret Congrats, by Congrats. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP; $45,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Phillip Ward, B-Nancy C Shuford (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Kenny Had a Notion, g, 3, Great Notion–Darting, by During. ($25,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $20,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Ulman, Louis J and Glasser, H Neil, B-Althea Richards (VA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Subsidize, Newyearsblockparty.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|Margins: 4, HF, 7HF.
|Odds: 1.90, 4.50, 1.80.
