North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 20

WIDE COUNTRY S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 2-20.

5—

STREET LUTE, f, 3, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $60,000.

3—

Fraudulent Charge, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Conquest Rampage, by Quality Road. ($25,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $45,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Team Gaudet and Five Hellions Farm, B-Dr & Mrs Patrick James Ford VMD & James M Herbener Jr (KY), $20,000.

2—

Salt Plage, f, 3, Quality Road–French Satin, by French Deputy. O-Alpha Delta Stables, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $10,000.

Also Ran: Buckey’s Charm, Lady Clau, Miss Leslie, Whiskey and Rye, Little Huntress, My My Girl.

Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 1 3/4, 3HF.