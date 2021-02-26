North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 26

JOHN BATTAGLIA MEMORIAL S., TP, $82,830, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-26.

8—

HUSH OF A STORM, c, 3, Creative Cause–Hush Now, by Flatter. ($60,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Joseph P Morey, Jr Revocable Trust, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), T-William E. Morey, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $43,710.

4—

Like the King, c, 3, Palace Malice–Like a Queen, by Corinthian. ($28,000 ’18 KEENOV; $170,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Horseshoe Racing , Llc (KY), $18,800.

1—

Gretzky the Great, c, 3, Nyquist–Pearl Turn, by Bernardini. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $7,050.

Also Ran: Hard Rye Guy, Catman, Twirling Mamba, Fort Moultrie, Pico d’Oro, Notable Exception, The Predicament, Bakwena.

Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)

Margins: 1HF, NK, 1 1/4.