February 27, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 26

February 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

JOHN BATTAGLIA MEMORIAL S., TP, $82,830, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-26.
8—HUSH OF A STORM, c, 3, Creative Cause–Hush Now, by Flatter. ($60,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Joseph P Morey, Jr Revocable Trust, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), T-William E. Morey, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $43,710.
4—Like the King, c, 3, Palace Malice–Like a Queen, by Corinthian. ($28,000 ’18 KEENOV; $170,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Horseshoe Racing , Llc (KY), $18,800.
1—Gretzky the Great, c, 3, Nyquist–Pearl Turn, by Bernardini. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $7,050.
Also Ran: Hard Rye Guy, Catman, Twirling Mamba, Fort Moultrie, Pico d’Oro, Notable Exception, The Predicament, Bakwena.
Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
Margins: 1HF, NK, 1 1/4.
Odds: 6.70, 5.20, 1.00.
 
CINCINNATI TROPHY S., TP, $64,550, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 2-26.
11—WAIT FOR NAIROBI, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Evrobi, by Tabasco Cat. O-Hartwell Farm and SF Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock, LLC & Hartwell Farm Inc (KY), T-Rey Hernandez, J-Edgar Morales, $38,688.
7—Phantom Vision, f, 3, Declaration of War–Zucchini Flower, by Flower Alley. O-Albert Frassetto, B-Albert Frassetto (KY), $12,480.
6—Igloo, f, 3, Mshawish–Winter Palace, by Smart Strike. ($9,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $40,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Carolyn Vogel (KY), $6,240.
Also Ran: Speeding, Pledge, Just Read It, Dirty Dangle, Lichita, Devil’s Advocate.
Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 2, 3 1/4, 3HF.
Odds: 15.10, 4.20, 1.80.

