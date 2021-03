North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 28

TWO ALTAZANO S., HOU, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-27.

4—

STAR OF THE NORTH, f, 3, The Hunk–Always a Star (IRE), by Danehill. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Ry Eikleberry, $44,550.

6—

Wink Texas, f, 3, Too Much Bling–Dixie Miner, by Mineshaft. ($9,500 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Racing To The Cross LLC, B-Stephen Baker (TX), $14,850.

2—

Thatsalotofbling, f, 3, Too Much Bling–Benny’s Bombshell, by Benny the Bull. O-Mazoch, Michael J and Mazoch, Linda, B-GFB Racing LLC (TX), $8,168.

Also Ran: Cosmetology, Great Affection, Swift Red Bird.

Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 7 1/4, NK, 10.