North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 6

LADIES’ TURF SPRINT S., GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 2-6.

7—

LADY’S ISLAND, m, 7, Greatness–Broadway Martha, by Broad Brush. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC and Averill Racing LLC, B-Bailey Bolen (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $61,380.

5—

Miss Auramet, m, 5, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), $19,800.

8—

Hear My Prayer, f, 4, The Big Beast–Additional Prayer, by Songandaprayer. ($16,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Cara Oliver, B-Janet Erwin (FL), $9,900.

Also Ran: A Bit of Both, Lagertha (CHI), Double Medal.

Winning Time: :58 4/5 (sy)

Margins: 3/4, HF, 1 3/4.