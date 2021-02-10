Oaklawn cancels holiday weekend racing; Southwest postponed to Feb. 20

Oaklawn Park has cancelled three scheduled days of racing over the upcoming holiday weekend (Feb. 13-15) due to winter weather forecast to include below-freezing temperatures and snow. The Thursday and Friday programs this week will go on as scheduled.

Four stakes originally scheduled over the weekend will now be held on Feb. 20 -21. The Feb. 20 card a week from Saturday will feature the $750,000 Southwest (G3), a Road to the Kentucky Derby series prep, as well as the $600,000 Razorback H. (G3) and the $250,000 Bayakoa (G3). The Feb. 21 program will feature the $150,000 Dixie Belle S. and $150,000 Downthedustyroad S. for Arkansas-breds.

“The weather forecast does not look promising this weekend between the ice and frigid temperatures, so out of consideration for the safety of the horses, our horsemen and fans, we wanted to make this call as soon as possible,” Oaklawn General Manager Wayne Smith said.