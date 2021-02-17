Oaklawn, Turfway Park add racing dates

In the wake of wintry cancelations, Oaklawn Park and Turfway Park have added racing dates to their calendar.

Oaklawn Park has lost eight days of racing to winter weather, and five graded stakes have been rescheduled, including the $750,000 Southwest S. (G3). The Kentucky Derby qualifier, which will feature the return of unbeaten two-year-old champion Essential Quality, is now carded for Saturday, Feb. 27.

The Hot Springs, Arkansas track also announced two new racing dates, Wednesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 28.

Turfway Park has dealt with a spate of frigid temperatures and recent cancelations, and the Florence, Kentucky venue will add Wednesday night racing on Feb. 24 and March 3,10,17, and 24.

The first of two Kentucky Derby qualifiers at Turfway, the $100,000 John Battaglia Memorial S., will be offered on Friday, Feb. 26.