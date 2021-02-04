Oaks points up for grabs in Suncoast on Sam Davis undercard

Suncoast S. — Tampa Bay Downs Race 9 (4:02 p.m. ET)

Several of the leading candidates in Saturday’s $150,000 Suncoast S. at Tampa Bay Downs have passing familiarity with some of the others. Gulf Coast, Feeling Mischief, and Honorifique, are among the leading contenders in the Road to the Kentucky Oaks prep that will be decided at one mile and 40 yards.

Gulf Coast enters off a half-length victory in the Cash Run S. at Gulfstream Park over Honorifique, but went down to Feeling Mischief by two lengths in the Sandpiper S. at Tampa two starts back. Feeling Mischief herself will attempt to rebound from an interim loss, a third-place finish in the Gasparilla S. behind dead-heat victor Special Princess.

Others that could make a mark include the Mark Casse-trained Curlin’s Catch, a maiden winner at Gulfstream last out in her first attempt on dirt; Be Sneaky, third in the Smart Halo S. at Laurel when last seen in mid-November; and Il Malocchio, a stakes winner on grass at Woodbine last fall.

The Suncoast offers Oaks qualifying points of 10-4-2-1 to the top four finishers.

Tampa Bay (G3) — Tampa Bay Downs Race 8 (3:30 p.m. ET)

A competitive field of older horses will travel 1 1/16 miles on the turf in the $175,000 Tampa Bay S. (G3). Two that had some success at three last season, Fancy Liquor and Get Smokin, could improve enough to get the job done.

Hero of the American Turf (G2) in September, Fancy Liquor was last seen running fifth behind eventual Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) scorer Colonel Liam in the Tropical Park Derby. Get Smokin, meanwhile, led all the way in the Hill Prince (G2) two back and most recently was worn down only in the final yards of the nine-furlong Hollywood Derby (G1).

Admission Office has plenty of back class to win, though seemed to find a niche last season in longer races. The Chad Brown-trained Delaware and Greyes Creek are sure to get played, while Talk Or Listen and Eons recently ran one-two in a swiftly-run allowance prep over the course and distance.

Endeavour (G3) — Tampa Bay Downs Race 10 (4:32 p.m. ET)

The $175,000 Endeavour S. (G3), for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, attracted a short field. Bettors may zoom in on the lightly-raced pair of Counterparty Risk, stakes-placed at Santa Anita last out in her third start for Chad Brown, and the Irish Group 3 winner New York Girl, who captured her U.S. debut at Gulfstream on Dec. 31 for Bill Mott.