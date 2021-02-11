Rombauer, Petruchio top draws in nine-horse El Camino Real Derby

Grade 1 runner-up Rombauer and Grade 2-placed Petruchio highlight nine runners seeking Kentucky Derby qualifying points in Saturday’s $100,000 El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields.

They are among six shippers from Southern California, and the 1 1/8-mile race on Tapeta will award points on a 10-4-2-1 scale.

Unraced since a rallying fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) in early November, Rombauer earned four points toward a Kentucky Derby berth finishing second in the American Pharoah S. (G1) two starts back. The late-running Twirling Candy colt shows a recent five-furlong work in preparation for Michael McCarthy, and leading rider Kyle Frey picks up the mount.

Petruchio will make his second stakes attempt for Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella after recording a rallying third in the Los Alamitos Futurity (G2). A convincing maiden winner two starts back, the Into Mischief gelding will add Irving Orozco for his return from a two-month freshening.

Waspirant exits a pair of fourths in the Sham S. (G3) and American Pharoah. By Union Rages, the chestnut colt is eligible to prominent from the break. Assael Espinoza rides for John Shirreffs.

Javanica will take on males for Eoin Harty. Seond in the Glorious Song S. on Woodbine’s Tapeta last October, the Medaglia d’Oro filly exits runner-up efforts in the Jimmy Durante S. (G3) and Blue Norther S. on turf. Frank Alvarado will be up.

California-bred stakes winners Play Chicken and Positivity complete the Santa Anita-based contingent. It’s My House and Tesoro are exiting maiden wins on the Tapeta, and Governor’s Party jumps in class following a starter allowance victory at Golden Gate.