Share the Ride rolls in General George; Hibiscus Punch upsets Barbara Fritchie

Laurel Park offered six stakes on a thawing-out Saturday, including the Barbara Fritchie (G3) and General George (G3) for sprinters.

General George S.

Share the Ride was prominent from the start and drew away to a two-length win in the $250,000 General George S. (G3). Victor Carrasco had the mount for trainer Miguel Penaloza, and the five-year-old gelding completed seven furlongs in 1:22.85 over the fast track.

Third as the favorite in the Jan. 30 Toboggan S. (G3) at Aqueduct, Share the Ride was overlooked as the 44-10 third choice in the nine-horse General George. The Kentucky-bred son of Candy Ride has now earned $557,860 from a 23-9-4-5 record for owner Silvino Ramirez.

Share the Ride captured the Fall Highweight H. (G3) at Aqueduct and Mr. Prospector S. at Monmouth Park last year.

Tattooed offered a belated run for second at 21-1, two lengths better than 4-1 second choice Laki in third. Lebda, Arthur’s Hope, Informative, Chilly in Charge, Majestic Dunhill, and 2-1 favorite Funny Guy rounded out the finish.

Barbara Fritchie S.

Hibiscus Punch accelerated to the lead leaving the far turn and posted a 41-1 upset in the $250,000 Barbara Fritchie S. (G3). The lightly raced six-year-old mare earned her first stakes success, and Horacio Karamanos guided the Edward Seltzer and Beverly Anderson homebred.

Transferred to Justin Nixon this winter, Hibiscus Punch finished second when making her stakes debut in the Willa on the Move at Laurel in late December. She entered the seven-furlong Barbara Fritchie off a three-length tally over entry-level allowance rivals on Jan. 17, and the bay Kentucky-bred improved her lifetime record to 8-3-2-2.

Overlooked as the second-longest shot among eight runners, Hibiscus Punch settled just behind the early leaders before offering an impressive turn of foot. She cruised to the wire after opening a sizable advantage in upper stretch, winning by 2 1/2 lengths in the end, and stopped the teletimer in 1:23.16.

Estilo Talentoso rallied to be a clear second at 18-1. A pair of double-digit longshots, Club Car (12-1) and Needs Supervision (34-1) followed in third and fourth. Hello Beautiful, the 2-5 favorite, checked in fifth, with Sharp Starr, Dontletsweetfoolya, and Suggestive Honor next under the line.

Wide Country S.

Street Lute continued to distinguish herself in the three-year-old filly sprint ranks, registering her fifth consecutive stakes tally with a one-length decision in the $100,000 Wide Country S.

Xavier Perez was up for Lucky 7 Stables and John Robb. The Maryland-bred daughter of Street Magician has now won seven-of-eight career starts, the lone setback being a neck second last October, and four of her six stakes win have come against open competition.

Street Lute stepped seven furlongs in 1:23.59.

Off as the even-money choice among nine sophomore fillies, Street Lute rated in third before charging to the lead in upper stretch.

Fraudulent Charge closed to be second while never serious threatening the winner, almost two lengths better than Salt Plage in third. Buckley’s Charm, Lady Clau, Miss Leslie, Whiskey and Rye, Little Huntress, and My My Girl rounded out the order.

John B. Campbell S.

After a convincing stakes win over restricted foes at Aqueduct, Bankit carried his momentum forward with a rallying triumph in the $100,000 John B. Campbell S. The five-year-old launched his bid on the far turn, sweeping past rivals and drawing away to 1 3/4-length decision.

Bankit was favored at 17-10 with Sheldon Russell. Trained by Steve Asmussen, the New York-bred son of Central Banker appears to be discovering his best form for owners Winchell Thoroughbreds and Willis Horton Racing campaign.

The Campbell marked his first stakes win against open rivals. Bankit completed 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.07, and increased his earnings to $876,675 from a 27-5-8-4 scorecard.

Galerio finished with interest for second. Cordmaker closed belatedly for third, and Deal Driven, Forewarned, Dixie Drawl, Zabracadabra, and Awesome D J completed the order.

Miracle Wood S.

Maybethehorsebwithu made all the running in the $100,000 Miracle Wood S., scoring by four lengths. The three-year-old gelded son of Bullsbay led comfortably throughout with Russell.

Owned by Michael Dubb and Bethlehem Stables, Maybethehorsebwithu recorded his first stakes tally. Brittany Russell trains the Pennsylvania-bred, who was exiting a neck second in Jan. 16 Spectacular Bid S. at Laurel, and the bay sophomore improved his ledger to 7-3-3-0.

Maybethehorsebwithu finished up the one-turn mile in 1:37.02, leaving the starting gate as the 19-10 second choice among five runners. Tiz Mandate rallied for second, a half-length better than 9-5 favorite Kenny Had a Notion. Subsidize and Newyearsblockparty came next.

Nellie Morse S.

With a 1 1/4-length victory in the $100,000 Nellie Morse S., Lucky Stride garnered her second consecutive U.S. stakes win. The 9-10 favorite made her move leaving the far turn with Julian Pimenthal, easily holding runner-up Landing Zone safe in deep stretch, and the five-year-old mare turned 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.28.

Lucky Stride, who shipped stateside from Puerto Rico last summer, was exiting a 2 1/4-length win in the Jan. 16 Wayward Lass S. at Tampa Bay Downs. Michael Trombetta trains the Kentucky-bred Declaration of War mare for Sonata Stable.

Artful Splatter took third, and she was followed under the wire by Lucky Move, Daphne Moon, Flashndynamite, Wicked Awesome, and Pat’s No Fool.