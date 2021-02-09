Spot Plays Feb. 10

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Indian Sound, 3-1
|(4th) I’m a Total Diva, 8-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Have No Fear, 3-1
|(2nd) Nana’s Joy, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Big Perm, 7-2
|(3rd) Con Permiso, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Empress Alexandra, 7-2
|(4th) Willy’s Castle, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Bangle Gal, 4-1
|(2nd) Yourindenial, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Kinzea Stone, 9-2
|(2nd) Sunny Holly, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Feel the Berning, 9-2
|(5th) Bee Bit, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Carouse, 7-2
|(4th) Magic Solution, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Tiparillo, 3-1
|(4th) Old West, 4-1
Leave a Reply