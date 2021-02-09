February 10, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 10

February 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Indian Sound, 3-1
(4th) I’m a Total Diva, 8-1
Delta Downs (1st) Have No Fear, 3-1
(2nd) Nana’s Joy, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Big Perm, 7-2
(3rd) Con Permiso, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Empress Alexandra, 7-2
(4th) Willy’s Castle, 7-2
Parx (1st) Bangle Gal, 4-1
(2nd) Yourindenial, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Kinzea Stone, 9-2
(2nd) Sunny Holly, 7-2
Sam Houston (3rd) Feel the Berning, 9-2
(5th) Bee Bit, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Carouse, 7-2
(4th) Magic Solution, 4-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Tiparillo, 3-1
(4th) Old West, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions