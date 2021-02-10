Spot Plays Feb. 11

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Castleinthemeadow, 3-1
|(2nd) Swiss Sunrise, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Cafe Du Monde, 9-2
|(6th) Allthewaywithtaye, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Silver King, 4-1
|(2nd) Marywood, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Praise Loudly, 3-1
|(4th) Go Smiley Go, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Create a Story, 9-2
|(5th) Apache Brave, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Scarlet Position, 4-1
|(3rd) Melting Snow, 9-2
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Doc’s Class Act, 3-1
|(7th) Ya Gotta Wanna, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Blue Lizzy, 5-1
|(7th) Freerunning, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Crazy Sexy Munny, 7-2
|(6th) Bahamian Park, 4-1
