February 11, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 11

February 10, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Castleinthemeadow, 3-1
(2nd) Swiss Sunrise, 3-1
Delta Downs (4th) Cafe Du Monde, 9-2
(6th) Allthewaywithtaye, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Silver King, 4-1
(2nd) Marywood, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Praise Loudly, 3-1
(4th) Go Smiley Go, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Create a Story, 9-2
(5th) Apache Brave, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Scarlet Position, 4-1
(3rd) Melting Snow, 9-2
Sam Houston (2nd) Doc’s Class Act, 3-1
(7th) Ya Gotta Wanna, 6-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Blue Lizzy, 5-1
(7th) Freerunning, 5-1
Turfway Park (4th) Crazy Sexy Munny, 7-2
(6th) Bahamian Park, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions